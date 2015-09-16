Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Cody Asche hit a sharp single through the right side of the infield in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game.

The single by the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman not only broke up a no-hitter from Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg, but it ended up being the only hit the Phillies had all night in a 4-0 loss.

Asche is swinging a much hotter bat as of late. In addition to helping his team avoid getting no-hit, he also had a walk-off home run against the Chicago Cubs last week.

Asche collected hits in five of his past six games with three extra-base hits and six RBIs in that span. He also walked twice in Monday’s game -- his lone game during the stretch without a hit.

With injuries all over the Phillies infield, Asche should see a good amount of playing time at third base as the season winds down. In three seasons, Asche has a lifetime batting average of .247 in 937 major league at-bats. With the opportunity to play more consistently in front of him, he hopes to capitalize.

“That’s the daily mental grind, for sure, that I‘m facing right now,” he said. “To come in here and continue to work regardless what has happened prior to this point. Keeping a clear mind every day and working to get better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-90

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 10-7, 3.88 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 5-6, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ryan Howard was held out of Tuesday night’s game against Washington a day after getting hit by a ball in the left knee while playing first base. The team called the injury a left knee contusion and said that Howard is day-to-day.

--RHP David Buchanan allowed fewer than three runs in a start Tuesday for just the second time this season. The second-year pitcher has struggled through much of 2015, but he limited the Nationals to two runs on five hits in six innings, lowering his ERA to 8.49. Buchanan’s only other start in which he gave up fewer than three runs came on July 11, when he held the Giants to one run in five innings.

--LHP Adam Morgan will look to snap a personal two-game losing streak in Wednesday’s series finale against Washington. The rookie has a 7.94 ERA in two September starts, losing a pair of decisions to the Red Sox and Cubs. Wednesday will be the 15th start of Morgan’s career and his first against the Nationals.

--3B Cody Asche picked up the Phillies’ only hit Tuesday against Washington RHP Stephen Strasburg with a single to right field in the fifth inning. Asche has hit safely in five of his past six games, and he walked twice Monday during the lone game he was hitless. Asche also has three extra-base hits in the span, including a walk-off homer against the Cubs on Saturday.

--INF Chase d‘Arnaud made his second consecutive pinch-hitting appearance for the Phillies on Tuesday. Called up when 2B Cesar Hernandez was placed on the disabled list, d‘Arnaud is 0-for-2. He debuted with the Pirates in 2011, but he has not seen significant playing time in the majors since that season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to execute a curveball down in the zone and left it up. The guy’s a good hitter, and he went with it.” -- RHP David Buchanan, on the first inning homer he surrendered to Nationals RF Bryce Harper on Tuesday. Washington went on to beat Philadelphia 4-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--LF Aaron Altherr (bruised right forearm) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15. He is day-to-day.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9. He will continue to hit off a tee and via soft toss, interim manager Pete Mackanin said Sept. 14, then take live batting practice. The hope is that he will be able to play in some simulated games in Clearwater, Fla., then possibly rejoin the team for a Sept. 22-24 series.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown