Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

ATLANTA -- Aaron Nola’s start against the Atlanta Braves won’t be his last. In fact, the Philadelphia Phillies rookie is now expected to make all of his remaining rotation turns through the end of the season.

The Phillies have been protective of their 2014 first-round draft choice and 185 innings was out there as the maximum be would be allowed to throw in this first full pro seasons.

Now, though, there doesn’t seem to be any magic in that number at all.

Nola, who is 6-12 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 starts for the Phillies, is already at 175 innings counting his work in Double-A and Triple-A before being promoted to Philadelphia.

The right-hander has shown no signs of wearing down and is penciled in to follow his Atlanta outing with two more starts -- Sept. 27 at Washington and the season finale Oct. 4 in Philadelphia against Miami.

“I‘m not really surprised at how good I feel, but I definitely feel better than I thought I would at this time of year,” Nola said. “I still feel like I can pitch a good bit.”

Nola has worked 65 2/3 innings for the Phillies, throwing 100 pitches in only one of his 11 starts. He has walked just 16 while striking out 59 and averaged only 14.6 pitches per inning.

The 22-year-old is used to a good workload. He threw 171 2/3 innings last year between LSU and the minors.

Asked if he’d like to be on the bound for the season finale, Nola said, “It would be awesome.”

RECORD: 56-92

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-3, 3.90 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ryan Weber, 0-1, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan didn’t walk a batter while allowing six hits and two runs over six economical innings Friday, but lost 2-1 to the Braves. Only 18 of his 70 pitches were balls. Morgan, who is 5-7 with a 4.48 ERA, is the ninth Philadelphia pitcher since 2000 to go at least six innings while throwing 70 or fewer pitches. The rookie has not walked a batter in six of his 15 starts.

--CF Odubel Herrera was 2-for-5 on Friday against the Braves to record his 32nd multi-hit game of the season. That is the most multi-hit game for a Phillies rookie since 2003, when Marlon Byrd finished with 41. Herrera is hitting .297.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamel trade, faces the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday in his sixth major league start. He hasn’t won since pitching six scoreless innings at Miami on Aug. 21, but had an impressive outing against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Eickoff allowed three hits and a run over seven innings while striking out eight and walking three in a no-decision.

--1B Ryan Howard, who left Monday’s game with a bruised left knee, traveled with the Phillies to Atlanta, but isn’t likely to play in the weekend series. His knee is heavily wrapped and his only participation in batting practice Friday was signing autographs. Howard hit his 23rd homer before departing against the Nationals and has 77 RBIs and a .223 batting average in 129 games.

--3B Maikel Franco reported to the Phillies’ camp in Clearwater, Fla., on Thursday and will face live batting practice and play in simulated games as he works to return as early as next week when the team plays a series in Miami. The rookie has been out since August because of fractured left wrist. Franco was hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not getting the big hits we should get. We’re only scoring on home runs.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin after a loss Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-18. He is day-to-day.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9. The hope is that he will be able to play in some simulated games in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September, then possibly rejoin the team for a Sept. 22-24 series.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown