Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MIAMI -- Pete Mackanin wasted no time at all when asked by Philadelphia Phillies president Andy MacPhail if he wanted to have the interim tag removed from his title so that he could become the team’s manager through the 2016 season.

“I said let me think about it -- yes! It’s an honor,” Mackanin said. “I‘m happy. There are only 30 of these jobs in baseball, and I’ve got one of them.”

Mackanin is obviously thrilled -- but will Phillies fans be happy once they see their team for 2016?

That’s extremely doubtful.

The Phillies simply have too little talent, and the makeover they need will to become a playoff team will likely take at least a few years.

Still, this is great for Mackanin, who has been an interim manager three times -- with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005, with the Cincinnati Reds in 2007 and again this year.

Spring training 2016 will be Mackanin’s first chance of being the manager from the start of the season.

“I‘m looking forward to the future,” Mackanin said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to start from scratch in spring training. I can put my stamp on what I think is most important -- whether it’s base-running, defense, offense, pitching, all of them combined.”

In all likelihood, Mackanin earned his shot for 2016 when he led this year’s broken Phillies team to a 21-12 stretch from July 12 to Aug. 23.

”I think they responded very well,“ Mackanin said of his players, ”and I think that’s the biggest reason I got the job.

”Our record (overall) isn’t the best, obviously. We’ve been scuffling to score runs, and the pitching -- they haven’t done as well as we’d like.

“(But) the team takes on the personality of the manager, and hopefully that’s my biggest asset. If we can keep the players pointed in the right direction and playing with enthusiasm -- with additional players to supplement what we already have -- I think we will be very successful.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-94

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-9, 8.49 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 4-1, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan will make his 13th start of the season on Wednesday when he faces the Miami Marlins. Buchanan hasn’t won a major league since he beat the Atlanta Braves on July 31, although he made four minor league starts in the minors in the interim. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins.

--RHP Aaron Harang (6-15) allowed seven hits, two walks and two runs in seven innings, shutting down the Miami Marlins on Friday. Half of Harang’s wins this year have come against the Marlins (once) and Atlanta Braves (twice), two teams way under .500.

--1B Ryan Howard (knee) is not expected to return this season. Howard has been out since Sept. 14. At this point, Howard is focused on returning healthy for next year.

--3B Maikel Franco (wrist) is not expected to return this season. Franco has been out since Aug. 11. With the season all but over, there is no need for the Phillies to force Franco back in the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was his day -- I told (Asche) to go buy me some lottery tickets.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, after 3B Cody Asche hit two homers in a win Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (knee) is not expected to return this season. Howard has been out since Sept. 14.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9. He is not expected to return this season.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown