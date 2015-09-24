Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- When the Philadelphia Phillies removed the interim tag from Pete Mackanin’s title as manager, they offered him very little in the way of job security.

He is signed only through 2016, although there is a team option for 2017.

That seems like an odd thing to do and perhaps reflective in team president Andy MacPhail’s confidence -- or lack of it -- in Mackanin.

But, in actuality, MacPhail’s move makes sense. Since he fired general manager Ruben Amaro earlier this season, MacPhail has to bring in a new GM, something he hopes to accomplish by late October.

Once the new GM is in place, MacPhail does not want his new hire to spend half his time looking for a new manager when that time should be used to upgrade the roster.

So, in essence, Mackanin will use 2016 as a year-long audition for the new GM. If he does a good job, the Phillies can pick up his contract for 2017 and presumably work on a longer-team deal.

If he struggles, the new GM can bring in his own guy.

In the meantime, the Phillies players expressed happiness for Mackanin, 64.

”I‘m really excited for him,“ Phillies pitcher Aaron Harang said. ”He’s had that interim tag on him multiple times (twice actually) and never really got that opportunity (to be a full-time manager).

“The new regime (led by MacPhail) has been seeing positive feedback from the players and how well he communicates with everybody. He tries to keep everybody loose but makes sure they’re doing everything right.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-95

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-4, 9.78 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 2-4, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alec Asher, who was promoted from the minors on Aug. 30, has struggled in the majors and has yet to make it to six innings in any of his four starts. His overall numbers are ugly: 0-4, 9.78 ERA. Asher, a fourth-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2012, will be pitching in his home state on Thursday when he faces the Miami Marlins -- he was born in Lakeland, Fla.

--RHP David Buchanan, winless since July 31, escaped with a no-decision on Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing seven hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings. The Phillies scored in the eighth inning to take him off the hook.

--RHP Aaron Nola, 22, will start Saturday at the Washington Nationals. He has pitched 182 innings this year -- which is a heavy work load for a young rookie -- including 72 2/3 innings in the majors.

--1B Ryan Howard (knee) is owed $35 million -- $25 million for next season and a $10 million buyout for 2017. The Phillies have tried to trade the aging former star but to no avail. They have even offered to pick up most of his salary and still no takers. Howard, who has been out since Sept. 14 with a knee injury and is unlikely to return this season, has a very low OPS (.418) against lefty pitchers this year. Look for the Phillies to bring in a righty-hitting first baseman for 2016, limiting Howard to a platoon role where he might be more effective overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m thinking about spring training next year, and the theme for camp will be defense and baserunning. You don’t want to lose games due to bad defense. That’s a perfect example tonight.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, after a loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is not expected to return this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, but he is not expected to return this season.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown