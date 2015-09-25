Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said it best earlier this week when he mentioned how much he was looking forward to spring training.

Translation: The nine games remaining after the Phillies left Miami late Thursday are games the team can’t wait to get out of the way.

And, in the spirit of looking ahead, here is a closer look at the three prospects the Phillies touted Thursday:

--Catcher Andrew Knapp was selected the Phillies’ Minor League Player of the Year after hitting .308 with 35 doubles, 13 homers and 84 RBIs between Class A and Double-A. Knapp, 23, is a switch hitter, and he hit a red-hot .360 with 11 homers and 56 RBIs over his final 55 games of the season, all at Double-A Reading.

--Right-hander Ricardo Pinto was chosen the Phillies’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Pinto, a 21-year-old from Venezuela, went 15-4 with a 2.97 ERA this season, pitching in two levels of Class A ball. He went 4-0 with a 0.74 ERA in August.

--Outfielder Cornelius Randolph was named the No. 5 prospect in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, as selected by Baseball America. Randolph, who was the Phillies’ first-round pick this year -- No. 10 overall -- hit .302 with a .425 on-base percentage in 53 games. He added 15 doubles, three triples, one homer, six steals and 24 RBIs.

Analysis: Those three players put up good numbers, but note that none of them played in Triple-A, and two of them have yet to advance past Class A ball. Most of the best Phillies’ prospects are still far away from the majors.

There will be no quick fix for the lowly Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-96

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-3, 3.16 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 13-8, 3.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, a rookie with a 1-3 record, will start at Washington on Friday. Eickhoff has pitched better than his record, allowing just one earned run over his past two starts, totaling 14 innings. He has a 3.16 ERA for the season. However, if you eliminate his one bad start against Boston, Eickhoff has a 1.91 ERA.

--RHP Alec Asher, who is from Lakeland, Fla., was looking for his first big-league win Thursday when he faced the Marlins, but he fell to 0-5 despite pitching brilliantly. He lasted seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four. Entering the seventh, he had allowed just one single and the one walk. He lowered his ERA from 9.78 to 7.52, and he also got the first two hits of his major league career, a single and a double. He went 2-for-2 and raised his batting average from .000 to .333 after six at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Lately it’s been the same thing -- a broken record. We’ve got to get hits and score runs.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Marlins on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game, and he hasn’t played since. He is not expected to return this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, but he is not expected to return this season.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown