Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The nation’s capital and the close-in suburbs are no stranger to Pete Mackanin, recently named the manager of the Phillies for next year after he had been the interim manager after the firing of Ryne Sandberg.

Mackanin, a Chicago native, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Washington Senators out of the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1969.

The Senators moved to Texas after the 1971 season and Mackanin made his big league debut with the Rangers in 1973.

“My first big league camp was in ‘72 and they had become the Rangers. Ted Williams was the manager of the team in spring training,” Mackanin said Friday, sitting in the visitor’s clubhouse at Nationals Park.

“I was 19 years old because I signed when I was 17. You talk about intimidation,” he said of Williams. “A manager who was so bigger than life. But it was a great experience.”

Williams told Mackanin he had as good mechanics as a hitter as anyone but also said “you are the dumbest hitter I have ever seen,” Mackanin recalled. “I was going on 20 years old. I didn’t know how to hit. He was making a point. He was trying to teach me something.”

After playing for Texas in 1974, the infielder also played with Montreal, Philadelphia and Minnesota before his career ended in 1981.

Mackanin, while he never played in the majors for the Senators, was in the area as the manager of the Double-A Bowie (Md.) Baysox of the Eastern League in 1994. He guided the team to a record of 84-58 in its first season at Prince’s George Stadium, about 15 miles from Nationals Park.

The Baysox, a farm club of the Orioles, won the first league title this year in the 23-year history of the franchise. The Baysox just happened to beat Reading, a farm club of the Phillies.

He is one of several former Bowie managers who went on to bigger and better things. Another Baysox alum is Dave Trembley, who later managed the Baltimore Orioles.

Mackanin, on Tuesday, had the interim tag lifted and he will be the manager for the Phillies in 2016. That is good news for Brian Bogusevic, an outfielder for the Phillies.

“He’s a baseball lifer,” Bogusevic said. “I enjoy him. He has tons of experience, player, coach, managing. But he also has a way of relating to the players that makes you feel comfortable. He is a comfortable guy to play for. He is very honest. You know where you stand. There are no secrets, there are no hiding anything. He will be honest with you. I really enjoy it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-96

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 6-2, 3.84 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 10-7, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Aaron Altherr had a career night Friday with four hits and five RBIs, with two homers, and one was an inside-the-park grand slam in the third. That had not been done in the majors since 1999 and he was the first Philadelphia player since 1956 to hit an inside-the-park grand slam. “I just happened to get it up in the air,” he said of his homer that went over the fence in the fifth.

--RHP Aaron Nola will start on Saturday against the Nationals. It will be his second start against the Nationals and 13th of the year. In his last start on Sept. 20 at Atlanta he allowed five hits and one run in seven innings in a 2-1 loss.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff made the start on Friday in Washington. He got the win as he allowed two runs in seven innings and fanned Bryce Harper three times.

--3B Cody Asche hit a two-run homer on Friday. It was one of four homers for the Phillies in an 8-2 win.

--INF Freddy Galvis, like many Phillies, has never played this many games at the major league level, according to manager Pete Mackanin. He was hitless in five at-bats and is hitting .262.

--1B Ryan Howard (knee) took batting practice but not take groundballs before the game Sept. 25, according to manager Pete Mackanin. A throw hit his knee in a game against the Nationals earlier this month in Philadelphia.

--INF Maikel Franco (left wrist fracture) played three innings in an Instructional League game Sept. 25 in Florida.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) was to take batting practice in Florida on Sept. 25. “Still a little foggy,” said manager Pete Mackanin.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We caught a break. That got us going.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, of LF Aaron Altherr, who had an inside-the-park grand slam Friday after Nationals CF Michael A. Taylor couldn’t come up with a shoestring catch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game, and he hasn’t played since. He took batting practice but did not take groundballs before the game Sept. 25, according to manager Pete Mackanin.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, but he is not expected to return this season. He played three innings in an Instructional League game Sept. 25 in Florida.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. He was to take batting practice in Florida on Sept. 25. “Still a little foggy,” said manager Pete Mackanin. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown