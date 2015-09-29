Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies concluded the road portion of their season with a record of 26-55 after taking two of three against the Washington Nationals, including a 12-5 win Sunday with eight runs in the ninth.

Manager Pete Mackanin was encouraged in a weekend series in Washington, and not only because the Phillies got to play spoilers.

On top of that, Andres Blanco hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth off Washington closer and former teammate Jonathan Papelbon, who just a few minutes earlier went after current teammate Bryce Harper in the dugout.

The Phillies, with enough problems of their own on the field this year, got strong pitching performances from young starters Jared Eickhoff and Aaron Nola on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

“He’s a cool customer,” Mackanin said of Nola. “He has great confidence. He’s pitching like a major league pitcher, he shows no fear and he locates his pitches well. That’s a sign of a great pitcher when you get in trouble and can minimize the damage.”

Mackanin, named the regular manager last week, likes what he saw of Eickhoff and Nola and other young pitchers as the team hosts the Mets on Tuesday.

“Without question. I like Eickhoff and obviously I like Nola,” said Mackanin, drafted by the Washington Senators in 1969. “I like (Adam) Morgan and (Alec) Asher. Even Asher, we talked about earlier that he didn’t look like he was competing as well as he could at this level, but that last start showed us that he might be getting over that hump.”

Nola is 6-2 with an ERA of 3.59 in 13 starts, Eickhoff is 2-3, 3.07 in seven starts and Asher is 0-5, 7.52 in five starts. Morgan is 5-7, 4.48 in 15 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-97

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathan Niese, 9-10, 4.16 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-9, 7.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Erik Kratz, normally a catcher, got a rare start at first with lefty Gio Gonzalez on the mound. He singled in the fifth inning and ended up 1-for-4. Kratz played at Division III Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, about 120 miles southwest of Nationals Park. He was drafted out of EMU by the Toronto Blue Jays and is in his second stint with the Phillies. He grew up in suburban Philadelphia in the same hometown (Souderton) as former Philadelphia pitcher Jamie Moyer.

--RHP Aaron Harang allowed five hits and two runs in five innings Sunday at Washington. He threw 89 pitches, 55 for strikes -- the same numbers as Washington starter Gio Gonzalez.

--INF Andres Blanco had three hits Sunday, with a homer and three RBIs. He hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Jonathan Papelbon to give the Phillies a 6-4 lead.

--INF Freddy Galvis had three hits Sunday. He is now hitting .265 this year in 540 at-bats -- this is the most he has ever played at the big league level.

--RF Jeff Francoeur had three hits Sunday. He is now hitting .260 for the Phillies.

--RHP David Buchanan is slated to start at home Tuesday. He will face the New York Mets, who clinched the National League East title on Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s an outstanding utility player. He continues to do a good job. He’s a big asset to this team.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, on INF Andres Blanco, who had three hits in a win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game, and he hasn’t played since. He took batting practice but did not take groundballs before the game Sept. 25, according to manager Pete Mackanin.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, but he is not expected to return this season. He played three innings in an Instructional League game Sept. 25 in Florida.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. He was to take batting practice in Florida on Sept. 25. “Still a little foggy,” said manager Pete Mackanin. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown