Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Maikel Franco’s breakout rookie season isn’t over just yet.

The third baseman, on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a broken left wrist, is set to rejoin the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday and be available to play in the team’s final series of the season starting Friday.

Seeing Franco back in the batter’s box at Citizens Bank Park would be an encouraging sight for Phillies officials. The 23-year-old was having a Rookie of the Year-caliber season before getting hurt when he was hit by a pitch in Arizona.

“I think it would be good for him to finish up playing the last three games of the season, feeling good leaving here and then going to play some winter ball and be ready for next year,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday before his team opened a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Over the past week in Clearwater, Fla., Franco appeared in instructional league games and was pain-free. He played Tuesday and will play again Wednesday. If all goes well, he will be with the Phillies on Thursday and available for the weekend series against the visiting Miami Marlins.

Franco, Philadelphia’s most heralded prospect entering 2015, is hitting .277 with a .340 on-base percentage, a .490 slugging percentage, 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games this season.

“He feels great and they’ve been sending us video of his at-bats and he looks fine,” Mackanin said. “He’s been swinging the bat with authority, and he looks fine.”

The Phillies were unsure if Franco would play again this season. It looks like he will, and that is a positive for the rebuilding team that is teetering on the brink off 100 losses and looking toward the future.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-97

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Logan Verrett, 1-2, 3.40 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-5, 7.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alec Asher is scheduled to start Wednesday night against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Asher has had a rough go in his first handful of major league starts, but he is coming off his best outing: seven innings of one-run ball in a loss to the Marlins. Asher has yet to face the Mets.

--RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just one run in 78 pitches. He was lifted early, however, with two men on. Manager Pete Mackanin decided to turn it over to LHP Adam Loewen against the lefty-swinging Lucas Duda, a move that resulted in an inning-ending strikeout. “It was part of the matchup,” Mackanin said. “Loewen came up big after (throwing a) wild pitch -- he settled down and got a big out. I did it because of a threat of rain. I wanted to play it like it was the eighth or ninth inning.”

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) remains day-to-day, and he could be available to pinch-hit during the three-game series against the Mets that runs through Thursday. He left a Sept. 14 game after being hit on the knee with a throw and hasn’t played since. Howard is batting .229 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall, it was a nice day and we can smile. ... It is a nice feeling when after a game, you come in and there’s a line of relief pitchers waiting for you with smiles on their faces.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-29. He could be available to pinch-hit Sept. 30 or Oct. 1.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, but he is not expected to return this season. He played three innings in an Instructional League game Sept. 25 in Florida, and he is expected to be able to play for the Phillies during the last series of the season.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. He was to take batting practice in Florida on Sept. 25. “Still a little foggy,” said manager Pete Mackanin. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown