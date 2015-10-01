Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The season appears to be over for Ryan Howard, the Philadelphia Phillies’ veteran first baseman, and it is not clear what his role might be going forward.

Howard has not played since Sept. 14 because of a knee injury, and while manager Pete Mackanin thought about giving him a start against the New York Mets on Wednesday night, he was forced to reconsider because Howard was ill.

The way Mackanin sees it, Howard might very well be a platoon player in 2016, at age 36. He hit just .130 against left-handed pitchers this season, while his backup, Darin Ruf, is hitting .374 against lefties with the majors’ highest OPS (1.092).

“For me, numbers mean something,” Mackanin said.

Howard, a three-time All-Star and the 2006 National League MVP, hit .229 overall this season, with 23 homers and 77 RBIs.

“He put up some productive numbers, but his average is down (from) where we want it to be,” Mackanin said. “Very similar to last year. As far as analyzing his performance, it wasn’t the best performance. It wasn’t the greatest. He needs to get better.”

Defensively, too.

“I‘m concerned about his agility, because of his legs,” Mackanin said. “That makes it difficult. We need him to improve his agility, and we need him to have strong legs.”

Mackanin holds out hope that Howard can have a bounce-back year, noting that former Phillie Raul Ibanez was still a productive player in his late 30s.

“It all kind of comes down to Ryan’s health,” Mackanin said. “How healthy his legs are next year is going to be a determining factor.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-97

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (LHP Sean Gilmartin 3-1, 2.58 ERA) at Philliess (RHP Jerad Eickhoff 2-3, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Thursday’s starter, beat Washington his last time out to end a string of five straight winless starts. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits, while striking out a career-high 10 and walking one. He has never faced the Mets.

--RHP Alec Asher started and was tagged with five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the New York Mets on Wednesday, but earned a no-decision when his teammates rallied to win. Asher threw 43 pitches and allowed three hits, including two homers. Asked if the problem was a failure to locate his pitches, he said, “I think it was a little bit of everything. Obviously I don’t want to do that. I want to end on a good note.” Given the brevity of his appearance, it is possible that Asher will be used out of the bullpen in the final days of the season. “It’s out of my hands,” he said, “but I’d like to get out there again and try to redeem myself.”

--1B Ryan Howard has been out since Sept. 14 with a knee injury, and his season is likely over. Manager Pete Mackanin thought about giving Howard a start Wednesday against the Mets, but was forced to reconsider because Howard, who hit .229 with 23 homers and 77 RBIs this season, was ill. When asked to assess Howard’s season, Mackanin said, “He put up some productive numbers, but his average is down (from) where we want it to be. Very similar to last year. As far as analyzing his performance, it wasn’t the best performance. It wasn’t the greatest. He needs to get better.” Mackanin also said that Howard might very well be a platoon player in 2016, at age 36. He hit .130 against left-handed pitchers this season, while his backup, Darin Ruf, is hitting .374 against them.

--3B Maikel Franco, out since Aug. 11 with a broken left wrist, will rejoin the team Thursday, after playing in simulated games in Florida. “He’s been facing live pitching down there,” manager Pete Mackanin said, “and if he looks healthy and he’s 100 percent, I think it’s a good idea to let him finish out the season. It’s not like he hasn’t seen live pitching. This is four days now that he’s seen live pitching. ... I’ve seen video of him. He looks like he’s 100 percent.” Franco is hitting .277 this season, with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games.

--SS Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 with the game-tying two-run single Wednesday against the Mets, and is hitting .267 in his first year as a regular. “I think a lot of people didn’t think he’d hit .260,” manager Pete Mackanin said, “but he’s an ongoing project. We talked to him about cutting down on his strikeouts. If you’re not a home run hitter, you shouldn’t strike out 100 times in a year. That’s something that’s going to be worked on a lot with him. Personally, I think if he makes adjustments with his swing path and just from the experience he had this year, I think he can hit .280 and possibly as he matures, become a .300 hitter.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It always gets a team going when something like that happens.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, on a bench-clearing incident on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee, sickness) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-30. His season is likely over.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, but he is not expected to return this season. He played three innings in an Instructional League game Sept. 25 in Florida, and he is expected to be able to play for the Phillies during the last series of the season.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. He was to take batting practice in Florida on Sept. 25. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown