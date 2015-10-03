Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to avoid 100 losses. They need one victory in their season-ending three-game series with the Miami Marlins to do that.

“Nobody wants to lose 100 games,” manager Pete Mackanin said after the Phillies (62-97) completed a three-game sweep of the New York Mets with a 3-0 victory on Thursday. “These last three were really good for everybody’s morale.”

Friday’s Philadelphia-Miami game was postponed by rain, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Aaron Harang (6-15) will pitch the first game for the Phillies, and Alec Asher (0-5) will work the second. They will be opposed by Justin Nicolino (4-4) and Tom Koehler (11-14), respectively.

The Phillies, last in the National League East, already have their most losses since going 65-97 in 2000, and are seeking to avoid their first 100-loss season since going 47-107 in 1961.

Out of the race since June, their season has been an extended voyage of discovery. The Phillies have discarded veterans like second baseman Chase Utley, outfielder Ben Revere and pitchers Cole Hamels and Jonathan Papelbon along the way, and given long looks to young players.

Center fielder Odubel Herrera, a rule-five signee from the Texas Rangers in the offseason, has been the biggest surprise, hitting .290. That is the best average among their regulars, and while Herrera’s 128 strikeouts are second on the team to Ryan Howard’s 138 -- making him one of four Phillies to fan over 100 times -- he would have to be viewed as a keeper, as the rebuilding process moves forward.

So too would pitcher Aaron Nola, last year’s No. 1 draft pick. The right-hander went 6-2 in 13 starts after he was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in July, having sped through two levels of the minor leagues this season. The Phillies, not wishing to over-tax him, shut him down with seven games remaining.

On Thursday another rookie righty, Jerad Eickhoff, continued to state his case for a spot in next season’s rotation by going seven scoreless innings to beat the Mets. Acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Hamels trade on July 31, Eickhoff (3-3) allowed four hits, struck out 10 for the second straight game and walked just one.

Eickhoff joined Hamels as the only Phillies rookies to record back-to-back double-digit strikeout games since 1964. He also became the first Phillies rookie to work seven innings or more and allow two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts since Ben Rivera in 1992.

Eickhoff later said he accomplished everything he set out to do in his eight starts with the Phillies.

“The biggest thing was, I just wanted to compete, no matter what the numbers show,” Eickhoff said. “I wasn’t worried about (statistics). I just wanted to go deep in the game and give this team, this locker room, a chance and show them I could compete to the best of my ability. I think I accomplished that, aside from numbers and all that.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-97

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 4-4, 4.16 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 6-15, 4.86 ERA); Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 2-3, 4.25 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-5, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, the starter in Game One of Saturday’s double-header against Miami, took a no-decision against Washington his last time out. He went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits in that one, while striking out two and walking one. He is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA against Miami this season, 6-7 with a 5.80 ERA in 21 career starts against the Marlins.

--RHP Alec Asher, knocked out after allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Mets on Wednesday, said afterward he would “like to get out there again and try to redeem (himself)” before the season ends. The rookie will get that chance when he starts the second game of Saturday’s double-header against Miami. He went seven innings and lost a 1-0 game to the Marlins last week, allowing just three hits while striking out four and walking one.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff went seven shutout innings to beat the Mets on Thursday. The rookie right-hander, acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade on July 31, struck out 10 for the second straight game and walked one. Eickhoff joined Hamels as the only Phillies rookies to record back-to-back double-digit strikeout games since 1964. He also became the first Philadelphia rookie to work seven innings or more and allow two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts since Ben Rivera in 1992. “He’s on his way to becoming a complete pitcher,” manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s got that presence on the mound. I can’t praise him enough.” Eickhoff has held opponents scoreless in 27 of the last 30 innings he has worked. “The biggest thing was, I just wanted to compete,” he said, “no matter what the numbers show.”

--1B Darin Ruf hit a two-run homer off Mets left-hander Sean Gilmartin in Thursday’s 3-0 victory, and now has a 1.122 OPS against lefties this season, best in the majors. Ruf, who has played more since Ryan Howard was lost for the season to a knee injury on Sept. 14, is hoping to have a more prominent role next season. “I don’t know how my play is evaluated,” he said. “I just go out there and try to do the best I can -- every day, put together quality at-bats. If that impresses people, that’s great. If it doesn‘t, I can continue to just go do my thing.”

--3B Maikel Franco, out since Aug. 11 with a broken left wrist, was activated from the disabled list before Thursday’s game against the Mets. Franco, who missed the previous 44 games with a broken bone in his left hand, will see some action in the season-ending series against Miami, according to manager Pete Mackanin. In 77 games this season, Franco is hitting .277, with 13 homers and 48 RBIs.

--3B Andres Blanco extended his career high for homers to seven with a solo shot in the eighth inning Thursday off Mets reliever Dario Alvarez. Blanco had just four homers in 638 at-bats from 2004-14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nice to sweep these guys. As much as they beat up on us all season, it feels good to sweep them.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, after completing a sweep of the Mets on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, but he is not expected to return this season. He played three innings in an Instructional League game Sept. 25 in Florida. He was activated Oct. 1.

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee, sickness) left the Sept. 14 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 15-Oct. 1. His season is likely over.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, but he is expected to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown