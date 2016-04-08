Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- There isn’t much expected from the Philadelphia Phillies this season, but starting off with three straight losses against the equally rebuilding Cincinnati Reds puts a bigger damper on the team’s outlook.

Third baseman Maikel Franco is one player who is expected to produce and he’s gotten off to just that kind of start. Franco went 3-for-10, walked twice, got on base another time after being hit by a pitch, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs in the first series. He hit his first home run of the season on Wednesday, a homer that accounted for all of the team’s runs in a 3-2 loss.

Franco made his major league debut in 2014, hitting just .179 in 16 games for the Phillies, but he showed his potential last season when he hit .280 with 14 home runs, 22 doubles and 50 RBIs in 80 games last season. His slugging percentage of .497 was second among all National League rookies.

Franco reached base four of his five trips to the plate in Thursday’s 10-6 loss, including his first double of the season.

“I feel good,” said Franco. “I got more confident last year, I got more comfortable at the plate. Coming in I just have to do everything I can do for the team. I‘m trying to do everything better every single day. I feel comfortable.”

After starting off with the Reds, the team that will pick No. 2 behind the Phillies in this June’s draft, Philadelphia heads to New York where it will face the defending NL champion Mets in a three-game weekend series at Citi Field.

“We know what we’re up against,” said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. “I hope we get this out of the way. We’ve hit good pitching before. It’s not like we’re going in there thinking we’re in trouble.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Friday -- Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 3-3, 2.65 ERA in 2015) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 14-8, 2.54 ERA in 2015)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ryan Howard hit his first home run of the season Thursday. Howard hit a 418-foot, two-run shot to straight away center field against Cincinnati rookie Robert Stephenson in the fourth inning to cut the Phillies’ deficit to 9-4.

--C Carlos Ruiz slugged his first home run of the season Thursday. Ruiz provided the final scoring of the day with a 397-foot, two-run homer to left field in the eighth inning off of reliever Keyvius Sampson. Those were the only runs scored in 10 innings off of Cincinnati relievers in the three games.

--LHP Daniel Stumpf made his major league debut when he relieved starter Charlie Morton with two on and two outs in the fourth inning. It wasn’t the kind of outing anyone dreams about for their debut. Stumpf faced just three batters, sandwiching two walks around a grand slam by Eugenio Suarez.

--LHP Brett Oberholtzer made his Phillies debut Thursday and was a bright spot. Oberholtzer allowed just one run on a Jay Bruce home run in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

--RHP David Hernandez bounced back from his forgettable Opening Day appearance on Monday when he gave up three runs without recording an out in a 6-2 loss by throwing a perfect inning Wednesday. Hernandez was able to maintain the Phillies’ 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. Cincinnati rallied for the win with two runs in the ninth off of Dalier Hinojosa. “I was happy that Pete had the faith in me to throw me back out into the fire,” said Hernandez. “It always come back to a point where you have to bounce back. You’re going to have your streaks in the bullpen, your peaks and valleys, and it’s how you bounce back. I was thankful to get out there. I don’t know if I could have gone another night sleeping on that performance.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was struggling out of the stretch. I felt like I was getting ahead. Then I started getting into deep counts. Got into a deep count with (Jay) Bruce and I threw a changeup right down the middle. It was just a bad pitch. I’ve got to make pitches out of the stretch.” -- RHP Charlie Morton, who gave up six runs in 3 2/3 innings to Cincinnati on Thursday in his Phillies debut.