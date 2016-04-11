Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It took the Philadelphia Phillies five tries to get their first victory of 2016. Manager Pete Mackanin hopes it only took three tries to find a closer.

Right-hander Jeanmar Gomez earned his second save in as many games Sunday afternoon, working around a leadoff single in the ninth inning before preserving the Phillies’ 5-2 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Gomez pitched about 18 hours after he needed just six pitches to throw a perfect ninth inning in a 1-0 win over the Mets.

“Fireman of the year,” Mackanin said with a laugh Sunday afternoon.

Maybe not, but at the very least Gomez appears to have solidified what was turning into a nightmarish area for the Phillies.

Gomez, who entered the season with one save in 185 major league appearances, was expected to serve as Philadelphia’s seventh-inning man. However, he raced up the totem pole during a first week in which eighth-inning man David Hernandez and projected closer Dalier Hinojosa blew leads in consecutive games against the Cincinnati Reds.

With a 90 mph sinker that he augments with an 80 mph changeup, Gomez doesn’t profile as the typical closer. Still, the Phillies are just looking for competency and reliability out of their ninth-inning man -- two traits Gomez has provided since moving to the bullpen full time in 2014.

In his past 112 games as a reliever, Gomez has produced a 3.03 ERA and given up just 10 home runs in 139 2/3 innings

“It’s just good to see him compete,” Mackanin said. “That ninth inning, you have to retain your composure and you have to compete but make quality pitches. That’s 90 percent of it, because he’s got the stuff to be a solid pitcher.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 0-1, 11.25 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 0-0, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola will draw the start in the Phillies’ home opener Monday when he takes the mound in the start of a three-game series against the Padres. Nola didn’t factor into the decision in his first start of the season last Tuesday, when he gave up one run over seven innings as the Phillies fell to the Reds, 3-2. He is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the Padres.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson earned his first win as a member of the Phillies on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings as the Phillies beat the Mets 5-2. Hellickson retired the first 11 batters he faced and carried a one-hitter into the sixth, when he was chased after giving up a double to Mets 3B David Wright and a mammoth two-run homer to CF Yoenis Cespedes. He has a 1.54 ERA in his first two starts for the Phillies, who acquired him from the Diamondbacks on Nov. 14.

--RHP Jeanmar Gomez continued to strengthen his grip on the Phillies’ closer job Sunday, when he allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in a 5-2 win over the Mets. It was the second save in 18 hours for Gomez, who threw just six pitches in a perfect ninth inning in Saturday in a 1-0 victory. Entering the weekend, Gomez had just one save in 186 big league appearances. The hit Gomez surrendered Sunday was the first baserunner he allowed in three innings this season.

--CF Odubel Herrera hit his first homer of the season Sunday, a two-run shot in the sixth inning of the Phillies’ 5-2 win over the Mets. The homer gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead and provided valuable insurance for RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who gave up a two-run homer to Mets CF Yoenis Cespedes in the bottom of the sixth. Herrera is batting .182 with three RBIs in six games this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez enjoyed his third consecutive two-hit game Sunday, when he singled in the first and sixth innings of the Phillies’ 5-1 win over the Mets. Hernandez went 2-for-4 in all three games and has four two-hit games in five starts this season. He is batting .421 (8-of-19) with one RBI and one run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just feels good to throw well this early. I haven’t had a lot of success in the last few Aprils. (To) get off to a pretty good start means a lot. And to take this series was huge.” -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson, after leading the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the Mets on Sunday.