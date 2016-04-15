Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- With low expectations heading into the 2016 Major League Baseball season, the Phillies’ 0-4 start to begin the year only seemed to solidify the idea that this would be another ugly year for the franchise.

But the last week has gone much better for a young Phillies squad, which has won five of six to even its record at 5-5 through the first 10 games.

There’s suddenly reason for optimism as soon as this season, thanks to a starting pitching rotation that’s been clicking. The Phillies’ starters are now 5-3 with a 2.14 ERA after Vince Velasquez threw nine shutout innings against the San Diego Padres on Thursday to power the team to a 3-0 win, its third in a row thanks to some impressive pitching.

“In a given series, when you’re facing a team in three games -- you have a guy like (Jeremy) Hellickson who mixes it up real well; you have a guy like (Aaron) Nola who pinpoints his fastball and throws his breaking ball; and then you get a guy like Velasquez,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “It screws hitters up.”

Velasquez has been incredibly impressive, starting off his season with 25 strikeouts in 14 innings, winning his first two starts in a Phillies uniform while striking out more batters in his first two games with the franchise than anybody else in the team’s modern era.

It’s of course still very early in the season, and baseball is a game where sample sizes can bring about some fickle results.

But Mackanin doesn’t think that, especially in Velasquez, he’s watching someone just catch lightning in a bottle.

“We’ve all seen guys get off to quick starts and you get all excited, you have to temper those feelings because you just never know down the road,” he said. “However, in both starts, Velasquez showed good command of his pitches ... command of your stuff is what I look at. The stuff is certainly there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-0, 1.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vince Velasquez (2-0) extended his scoreless-innings streak to 15 to start the season with a spectacular complete-game shutout Thursday afternoon, striking out 16 Padres during a 3-0 win. The 23-year-old, acquired in the offseason from the Astros, was one of four players dealt from Houston to Philadelphia for reliever Ken Giles, and he already is making his new ballclub look smart. He also picked up his first major league hit Thursday, a third-inning single up the middle.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson, Friday’s starter against Washington, will make his third career start in a Phillies uniform after picking up a win his last time out against the Mets. Through 11 2/3 innings this year, the veteran starter has given up six hits and three runs (two earned) for a 1.54 ERA, striking out 11 and walking just one.

--1B Ryan Howard drove in two runs during the Phillies’ win over the Padres on Thursday, hitting a solo home run in the second inning and adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The homer, his third of the season and 360th of his career, was just his 91st off a left-handed pitcher. Hitting lefties is something the big southpaw has struggled with over the course of his career. “He looks pretty good at the plate right now,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “I‘m happy for him.”

--CF Odubel Herrera drew three walks against the Padres on Thursday, giving him eight free passes over the first 10 games of the season. That is a huge improvement from last year for the 24-year-old, when he walked just 28 times and struck out 129 times in his rookie season.

--LHP Daniel Stumpf received an 80-day suspension Thursday after the office of the commissioner of baseball announced he had tested positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a banned substance under MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The Phillies issued the following statement: “The Phillies support Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today’s news of Daniel’s violation.” In three appearances so far this season, Stumpf allowed three earned runs in two-thirds of an inning for a 40.50 ERA.

--LHP Elvis Araujo was elevated from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take suspended LHP Daniel Stumpf’s spot. Last season, Araujo appeared in 40 games for the Phillies as a reliever, putting up a 3.38 ERA in 34 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “How much fun was that to watch?” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, after Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez struck out 16 in a three-hit shutout of the Padres on Thursday.