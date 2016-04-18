Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pete Mackanin was pretty blunt over the weekend when he talked about the lack of offense his Philadelphia Phillies were getting from their corner outfield positions to begin the 2016 season.

“There’s not much tinkering I can do,” the manager said.

He did some Saturday, inserting Darin Ruf, a natural first baseman, into left field.

After Ruf’s 0-for-4, three-strikeout performance Saturday night, Phillies left fielders were hitting .081 with one home run, one RBI and 13 strikeouts.

It didn’t look much prettier in right field. Cedric Hunter’s 0-for-4 outing dropped the average of Phillies right fielders to .150.

Combined, the offensive production of Phillies corner outfielders entering Sunday was 9-for-78 (.115) with one home run, two RBIs and 27 strikeouts.

“You can’t get around it. It’s not good,” Mackanin said.

Mackanin made another adjustment Sunday, starting Tyler Goeddel in left field and putting Peter Bourjos -- who got the night off Saturday from his usual left field position -- in right field.

Bourjos broke out of a slump and went 2-for-4 Sunday, scoring the tying run in the 10th and final inning of a 3-2 Phillies win over the Washington Nationals.

“Not too far in the future we’re going to probably have to make some moves if these guys don’t come around,” Mackanin said.

Candidates to be promoted from the Triple-A level include veteran Will Venable, David Lough, Cameron Perkins and Darnell Sweeney. Mackanin said the team hasn’t had much discussion yet on the possibility of calling up highly-touted prospect Nick Williams.

Making things more difficult, Cody Asche, who played 63 games in left field last season, still hasn’t returned to baseball activities from an oblique injury that he aggravated late in spring training. He isn’t expected to until early May.

The Phillies, who are tied for next-to-last in the majors in runs scored, probably can’t wait that long.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 1-0, 0.69 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Freddy Galvis drove a Jonathan Papelbon fastball to the wall in left field for a tiebreaking double to lift the Phillies to a dramatic 3-2, 10-inning win over the Nationals. Galvis batted leadoff Sunday as the Phillies search for consistency at the top of their order, and he went 1-for-5.

--RHP Charlie Morton, in his third start of the season, had another strong outing after a poor first start. He went six innings Sunday against Washington, allowing one run while striking out six. Morton lowered his ERA to 3.86.

--3B Maikel Franco continues to slump. Franco went 0-for-4 Sunday with two strikeouts, dropping his average to .267. The middle-of-the-order hitter has just two extra-base hits in his past nine games.

--RHP Hector Neris threw another scoreless inning Sunday. He registered one strikeout to go with a walk. Neris has not allowed a run through his first seven appearances and has nine strikeouts to two walks in 6 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s the same as beating any team. He’s just another pitcher. I know the way he pitches and a little of what the ball does.” -- SS Freddy Galvis, after his 10th-inning hit off former Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon lifted Philadelphia to a 3-2 win Sunday.