Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Phillies pitcher Charlie Morton, 32, is done for the season after an MRI revealed that he tore his left hamstring while running out a bunt on Saturday.

But Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin feels his young starting rotation can weather the loss of Morton, who made 23 starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season and was 9-9.

That was certainly the case when Jeremy Hellickson threw seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits in a 3-0 win on Wednesday against the Nationals.

Hellickson has an ERA of 0.96 in his first three road starts this year and then Aaron Nola threw seven shutout innings Thursday in another 3-0 win over the Nationals.

“We are optimistic that the guys we are thinking about (as starters) will move up eventually,” said Mackanin, whose team will begin a series at home Friday with the Cleveland Indians. “We are going to be in plenty of games” with our pitching.

But do the Phillies have enough arms to cover the loss of Morton, a New Jersey native who turns 33 in November? “We don’t want to force anything. We will just see how everything transpires. We are fine now. We are covered,” Mackanin said of his starters.

Morton was 1-1 with an ERA of 4.15 in four starts, though he averaged just over four innings per start.

“I feel bad for him. He was starting to throw really well,” Mackanin said. “He was starting to use his curveball more. We will have to wait and see how (the rotation) works out. The plan is not to rush these guys.”

Morton most likely won’t be able to be around the team much since his rehab will take him away, Mackanin said. “I don’t think he will. I don’t know what the rehab is for that type of thing,” Mackanin noted. “There is a chance he will be around for a while. It is a lengthy rehab, I guess.”

The Phillies did not announce their starting pitcher for Friday against the Cleveland Indians but there is a good chance it will be Adam Morgan, 25, who was 5-7, 4.48 in 15 starts for the Phillies last season.

He could be summoned from Triple-A to start on Friday. He was drafted in the third round in 2011 by the Phillies and was 1-1, 3.57 in his first three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year. Morgan started April 21 and went seven innings and allowed two runs at Syracuse.

“He has been pitching pretty well,” Mackanin said.

The injury to Morton took place when he was running the bases. So does that make Mackanin favor using the DH in the National League to prevent such injuries to pitchers? “I am still on the fence (about the DH in the National League),” he said. “He laid down a bunt; to me it is a fluke accident.”

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 1-3, 4.67 ERA) at Phillies (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Elvis Araujo came on in the eighth and walked Anthony Rendon but then struck out Bryce Harper to end the frame. The Phillies then scored three in the ninth for the 3-0 win. “I didn’t want to give him anything to hit,” Araujo said.

--LHP Adam Morgan could make the start on Friday against the Cleveland Indians. The Phillies did not announce anything officially after Thursday’s game but Morgan has not pitched since April 21 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was drafted in the third round in 2011 by the Phillies and was 1-1, 3.57 in his first three starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year. Morgan started April 21 and went seven innings and allowed two runs at Syracuse. He was 5-7 with an ERA of 4.48 in 15 starts last year for the Phillies.

--RHP Aaron Nola made the start on Thursday. The game was delayed by rain for 36 minutes in Washington but it did not appear to have an effect on Nola, who went seven scoreless innings and gave up just two hits while throwing just 77 pitches. “I felt good. I tried to mix everything up as much as possible today,” Nola said. “I hit my spots.” manager Pete Mackanin said: “Nola was pretty darn good today.”

--C Cameron Rupp continued to come up with extra-base hits. He had a double over the head of RF Bryce Harper with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the ninth to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead against closer Jonathan Papelbon. He has seven doubles in 50 at-bats, with a homer, and is hitting .280. “In that situation, I have the same approach against anybody,” Rupp said of the big hit. “I‘m looking for a pitch up and hit the ball in the air. Keep the ball off the ground. He left me two good pitches to hit, the first two pitches laid off a couple sliders and then he left another pitch up that I could get.”

--RHP Dalier Hinojasa left the game in the eighth when he was hit by a shot off the bat of CF Matt den Dekker. Manager Pete Mackanin said after the game he was hit in the palm of the hand and X-rays were negative. “He is day-to-day,” said the manager.

--OF Odubel Herrera entered Thursday with 21 walks, second in the majors to Paul Goldschmidt (23) of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He walked in the first inning to extend his streak of reaching base to 19 games in a row -- a personal best. He was called out at second on a steal in the first after a video review but singled to start the ninth and quick start a three-run rally.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big hit, obviously. The thing that was impressive to me was he laid off two sliders.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, of C Cameron Rupp, who hit a two-run, bases-loaded double in the ninth inning to break a scoreless tie as Philadelphia swept a series in Washington for the first time since May 2009.

