Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said after Sunday’s game that he’s choosing not to think about what his team’s record could be if they don’t start getting help offensively.

After Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians, the Phillies are a MLB-best 8-2 in one-run games thanks to their starting pitching and bullpen.

“Those thoughts do creep in occasionally and we know we need a little more offense,” Mackanin said. “But, pitching and defense wins games. That’s the old adage.”

The old adage is working for now.

The Phillies -- aided by a balk -- got all their runs in one inning and registered just four hits Sunday.

But their bullpen has been stellar. The scoreless inning streak of 20 from Phillies relievers was snapped on a ninth-inning home run.

“We kind of just challenged each other,” said setup man David Hernandez, who pitched two scoreless innings Sunday. “We understand we have some good young starters and our offense isn’t explosive by any means, so, for us to be successful we’re going to have to be in close late games, and we understand that.”

One of those young starters, Vince Velasquez, has been critical to the early-season success. In striking out six against four walks in six innings Sunday, Velasquez upped his record to 4-1 to go with a 1.44 ERA. His opponent’s batting average dropped to .164, second lowest in the NL to Chicago’s Jake Arrieta. That’s pretty good company.

And then he handed the ball to the upstart bullpen.

“Nothing but ease,” Velasquez said. “When you establish that confidence with the guys behind you, it’s fun to watch.”

The Phillies, predicted to be among the worst teams in baseball, have become that fun to watch.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-10

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 2-1, 3.81 ERA) at Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 1-3, 7.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Odubel Herrera snapped three streaks Sunday. The center fielder saw an 11-game hitting streak, seven-game streak of scoring at least one run and a 21-game streak of reaching base all come to a halt.

--RHP Vince Velasquez, who allowed two hits in six innings while striking out six against four walks, lowered his opponent’s batting average to .164. That number ranks second in the National League behind only Jake Arrieta.

--RHP Hector Neris, despite giving up a ninth-inning home run, earned his first career save Sunday. The hard-throwing righty and his 1.17 ERA have been a key part of the Phillies’ upstart bullpen.

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday, dropping his batting average below .200 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Since the first two days of the season, they’ve been lights out. They’ve been outstanding for us. Our starters give us a chance to win, the bullpen shuts the door. We’re not out-slugging anybody by any means. A lot of one-run games, two-, three-run games at the most. It shows how good they are.” -- C Cameron Rupp, of the Phillies bullpen.