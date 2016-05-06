Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Despite St. Louis native Ryan Howard’s impressive numbers against his hometown Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies continue to struggle in Busch Stadium, dropping three of four in the series completed Thursday.

Entering Thursday’s 4-0 loss, the Phillies were one of four National League East teams with winning records, but they now have not won a series in St. Louis since May of 2012, and at 16-13, they could not keep pace with Washington or the New York Mets, who entered the day 20-8 and 17-9, respectively.

Now, Philadelphia heads to Miami for a three-game weekend series with the Marlins, who were 14-12 entering Thursday.

The Phillies blew a ninth-inning lead in Wednesday’s loss in St. Louis, despite getting Howard’s 23rd career home run against the team he grew up cheering, and Philadelphia pitching was not good except in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory.

“Kind of getting that consistency and getting that feel took a little longer today than I would have hoped,” Thursday’s losing pitcher Jerad Eickhoff said of his fourth loss in five decisions.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- Phillies (RHP Vince Velasquez 4-1, 1.44) at Marlins (LHP Wei-Yin Chen 2-1, 4.26)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Odubel Herrera has hit safely in all eight of his career games at Busch Stadium (13 of 32), including four multi-hit games. He was 1-for-4 in Thursday’s loss.

--OF David Lough hit his first triple of the season in the eighth inning Thursday and has 10 in his career -- all against right-handed pitchers.

--RHP Elvis Araujo allowed a run in the seventh inning Thursday, snapping a streak of six consecutive relief appearances in which he did not allow a run.

--RHP Jared Eickhoff made his sixth start of the season and his 14th career start, but first against St. Louis. He committed his first career MLB balk and pitched six innings or more for the fourth time in six 2016 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched extremely well. He did everything you ask a pitcher to do -- throw strikes with all of your pitches, change speeds and work fast. He basically had us eating out of his hand.” --Manager Pete Mackanin, on the Cardinals’ Jaime Garcia after Thursday’s 4-0 loss.