Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are ready to get home.

The team begins a nine-game homestand on Friday against Cincinnati after spending 19 of the last 22 days on the road. The Phillies have played the most road games (21) and the fewest home games (13) in the major leagues this season.

“It seems like we’ve been on a three-week road trip,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “I think these guys are ready to get home.”

In an attempt to get some players an additional day of rest, Mackanin sat second baseman Cesar Hernandez, catcher Carlos Ruiz and left fielder Tyler Goeddel on Thursday, choosing to start Andres Blanco, Cameron Rupp and David Lough.

“Not trying to make excuses, but we’ve had a lot of one-run games, too,” Mackanin said.

During the extended stretch of road games, the Phillies went 10-6 and played six one-run games.

“We’re so happy to be going home,” Mackanin said. “I‘m glad we got the Braves when we did. They’re better than their record. After the start of the road trip (1-4), I‘m glad to finish it up like this.”

The Phillies are 20-15, the quickest they have gotten to 20 wins since 2011, when they started 20-9.

Philadelphia has the second-youngest starting rotation in the league behind Atlanta, and ace Aaron Nola said the young pitchers have been learning by observing the close games.

“We all try to learn by watching,” he said. “We talk to the hitters, too. You can learn a lot when you watch nine innings.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (LHP Brandon Finnegan, 1-1, 4.15 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 2-2, 4.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (2-2, 4.91 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season Friday. Hellickson pitched 5 1/3 innings in his last start, a no-decision against the Marlins. The Phillies are hopeful Hellickson can replicate his appearance three starts ago when he threw seven shutout innings against Washington. Hellickson is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against the Reds, with 15 strikeouts and one walk in 12 innings.

--RHP Vince Velasquez was untouchable through six innings Thursday, but came unraveled in the seventh when he allowed four runs. After loading the bases, Gordon Beckham delivered a three-RBI double to clear the bases and chase Velasquez. Velasquez struck out five. He also had two infield hits and scored a run in the third straight game, becoming the first Philadelphia pitcher to do so since Kyle Kendrick in 2007.

-- 2B Cesar Hernandez was sorry to leave Atlanta. Hernandez is hitting .375 in his last 11 games against the Braves and batting .311 against teams from the National League East this season.

--OF Odubel Herrera extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 4-for-4 performance Thursday. It was the third four-hit game of his career. Herrera has hit safely in 21 of 22 games. In the 10 games played on the road trip, Herrera batted .415 with seven runs scored.

--SS Freddy Galvis batted in the fifth spot for the second time this season Thursday and delivered a home run -- his fourth of the year. Galvis scored two runs, drove in two runs and walked.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Velasquez was cruising and just had a hiccup in the seventh inning. It looked like he changed his approach. I would rather he went right after them but this is a learning experience. This is pitching in the big leagues.” --Manager Pete Mackanin on RHP Vince Velasquez, who allowed all four of his runs in the seventh inning Thursday.