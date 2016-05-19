Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Tyler Goeddel didn’t even feel his first major league home run.

There was the swing and a roar but no feeling. That was how he knew Goeddel had connected on a good one.

“I was looking for a fastball, came out and got one and I got some air under it for the first time in a while,” the Philadelphia Phillies rookie said. “Felt good to get it out of the way.”

That shot, which polished off a 4-2 win for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, continued a stellar six-game stretch for the 23-year-old left fielder, a Rule 5 selection last offseason out of Tampa Bay’s farm system. Through his first 16 at-bats of the season, which took him until April 19, he had a grand total of one hit.

However, since a 2-for-4 game against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 23, Goeddel is hitting .326 (16-of-49), with his average going from .147 back on May 6 all the way up to .262 following a 3-for-4 outing that included that first home run.

It helps that he has become the team’s regular left fielder, starting 12 games already this month after starting seven games in April and otherwise serving in spot duty.

“I made some mechanical adjustments. Also just having to get more comfortable out there I think is huge,” he said. “First month I was trying to do a little too much. I’ve settled down a bit and finally having some results, which is nice.”

Goeddel’s pop is a much-needed infusion for a club that been mostly is winning on the strength of its pitching staff. With the Phillies in a tight battle for first place in the National League East, they will need him to keep it up if they want to continue their surprise run at a playoff berth.

“We show up every day expecting to be in the ballgame, and we’ve done a great job of finishing games lately,” he said. “We believe we can continue to do this throughout the season.”

RECORD: 24-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Friday -- Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 1-3, 3.14 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 3-2, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson got off to a rough start but settled down nicely in picking up a win over Miami on Wednesday. The 2010 American League Rookie of the Year allowed two first-inning runs and a single to start off the second, but then induced a ground-ball double play and retired the next 11 batters. He finished out an even six innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four; his ERA dropped from 4.12 to 3.99.

--RHP Aaron Nola, Friday’s starter against Atlanta, has pitched like the ace the Phillies expected him to be when they made him the No. 7 overall pick of the 2014 MLB draft out of LSU. Through his first eight starts of the season, Nola is 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA, recording 58 strikeouts against just nine walks with a WHIP of 0.89. After losing his first two decisions of the year he’s won his last three, including his last outing, when he gave up two runs (one earned) in seven innings, striking out nine during a 4-3 win over the Reds.

--C Cameron Rupp returned to the lineup after missing three games with left ankle soreness suffered in a collision at home plate on Saturday evening. He made his presence felt in the lineup, picking up a two-RBI single in the third inning that eventually proved to be the game-winning runs in a 3-2 game; Rupp also walked as part of a 1-for-2 outing.

--LF Tyler Goeddel’s first career major league home run, with one out in the eighth inning, provided the cherry on top for Philadelphia in a 4-2 win over Miami on Wednesday. That finished off a 3-for-4 day for the young left fielder, which raised his average to .262; he was hitting just .170 on May 13 but has 10 hits during that stretch. After picking up one hit in his first 16 career at-bats, he’s hitting .327 over his last 16 games.

--RHP Jeanmar Gomez recorded his major league-leading 16th save in a 4-2 win over Miami on Wednesday, becoming the first Phillies pitcher in club history with 16-or-more saves over the team’s first 41 games of the season. He’s also the first NL pitcher to accomplish that since Brewers’ closer Francisco Rodriguez had the same number after 41 games of the 2014 season. Prior to this season, Gomez had one career save, which he picked up with Pittsburgh two years ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing well. We’re pitching well. We’re playing good defense. We’re getting just enough runs to win. I’ll take it every time.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, after a win Tuesday.