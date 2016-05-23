Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Jerad Eickhoff entered his start Sunday against the Atlanta Braves having given up at least three runs in his last five outings. His ERA was at 4.44 and his record at 1-6. This a season after going 3-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 51 innings in his first major-league season in 2015.

You wouldn't have known he had been struggling recently by viewing his performance Sunday. Eickhoff had it all working against the Braves. The righty matched his career-best outing, tossing seven scoreless innings. He needed just 85 pitches to do so. Eickhoff struck out three and walked one while allowing just five hits to improve to 2-6 and lower his ERA to 3.86.

"That's the guy we're used to seeing," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "He did a great job in there. He was locating his fastball. He was really efficient early in the game. He threw a lot of pitches the last two innings but I liked the command of his fastball."

The Phillies hope this performance was an indication of things to come.

The fastball command was something Eickhoff said allowed him to stick with the pitch instead of doing the "other things" he planned on doing.

The Phillies recorded their major-league-leading seventh shutout of the season Sunday, equaling their total for the entire 2015 season.

With an offense that ranks near the bottom of every offensive category, Philadelphia needs all the pitching help it can get.

"I think over the course of the season you tend to forget to do things you've always done," Eickhoff said. "I drifted away from things I did last year."

If Eickhoff can continue to look more like the pitcher the Phillies saw in 2015, they will have another weapon to add to a pitching staff that has been quite dominant to start 2016.

They will need Eickhoff to be as good as he was Sunday his next time out. The Phillies start a stretch of nine games in 10 days Monday in Detroit. Eickhoff's next start will come next Saturday, when the Phillies visit Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, who have the best record in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-19

STREAK: Won 1

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Vince Velasquez, 5-1, 2.42 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 0-4, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--OF Cody Asche (right oblique strain) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Reading Sunday. Asche has been out since Spring Training. Over the last week, Asche, 25, played in five games with the Single-A Clearwater Threshers, going 3-for-18 with a home run.

--1B Ryan Howard was not in the starting lineup Sunday against a right-handed pitcher. Howard, who is supposedly platooning with Tommy Joseph, is hitting just .091 in May while his average for the season has plummeted to .161. The Phillies play in Detroit this week so both Howard and Joseph are expected to play.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff was in full control Sunday. He improved his record to 2-6 and lowered his ERA to 3.86 with seven shutout innings. Eickhoff snapped a career-high five-game losing streak. He struck out three, walked one and scattered just five hits.

--OF Tyler Goeddel went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win. Goeddel has now hit safely in each of his last four games, eight of his last nine and 10 of his last 12. He is batting .340 with five extra-base hits in his last 14 starts.

--C Cameron Rupp tallied a career-high three hits in Sunday's 5-0 win over Atlanta. Rupp got the Phillies on the board with a leadoff home run

in the bottom of the second inning. Rupp leads all Major League players in average exit velocity of batted balls in play (96 mph).

--RHP Hector Neris pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief Sunday. Neris has not allowed a run over his last seven appearances. It is his second scoreless streak of seven or more innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "That's the guy we're used to seeing. He did a great job in there. He was locating his fastball. He was really efficient early in the game. He threw a lot of pitches the last two innings but I liked the command of his fastball." -- Manager Pete Mackanin, on RHP Jerad Eickhoff, who pitched seven scoreless innings Sunday.