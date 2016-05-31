Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Philadelphia Phillies shouldn’t have any defensive worries in the middle of the infield -- at least for the foreseeable future.

Second-year shortstop Freddy Galvis has already staked a solid claim as the Phillies shortstop of the present and future despite an ill-timed error on Sunday.

”He’s making every play there is,“ said Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin. ”To me, if he’s not the best shortstop in the league I’d like to see the guy that’s playing as consistent defense as he is.

“I‘m thrilled the way he’s playing hard and he’s kind of taken a leadership role with the way he goes about his business.”

The 26-year-old Venezuelan infielder had an mistake-filled start in 2015 -- with eight errors in his first 48 games and went on to record a .973 fielding percentage in a career-high 151 appearances.

In 2016, he’s been rock solid with a 44-game errorless streak that came to an end in the fifth inning of Sunday’s series finale against the Cubs.

Galvis came into the game ranked second among all big league shortstops with a .995 fielding percentage, trailing only the Giants’ Brandon Crawford.

The last Phillies shortstop with one error through his first 47 games was Jimmy Rollins during his 2007 MVP season. He had one error in 51 contests in that run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-24

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 3-4, 2.71 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 4-3, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vince Velasquez (5-2) suffered his first loss since April 19 against the Mets as he allowed a career-high seven runs. He also tied a career-high with nine hits allowed. He’s now allowed five home runs over his last two starts, matching the amount of homers he’s given up in his last 21 appearances.

--SS Freddy Galvis went 1-for-4 with a double in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games (10-for-29/.345). He committed just his second error of the season on Sunday after entering the game second among all MLB shortstops with a .995 fielding percentage.

--LF Tyler Goeddel was 1-for-3 with a homer, plus a walk. His solo home run to left-center in the seventh inning was the lone run off Cubs starter John Lackey and was his second of the season and his career.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-3, 3.97 ERA) makes his third start of the season and fifth of his career against the Nationals in Monday’s Memorial Day game at home. Hellickson took the loss in his last outing -- a 3-1 defeat at Detroit. He gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking just one.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one of those days I guess. You can’t do nothing about it. It’s one of those days they put the bat on the ball, it falls into play and you’ve got to just continue pitching.” -- RHP Vince Velasquez, after suffering his first loss since April 19 as he allowed a career-high seven runs Sunday.

==