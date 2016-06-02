Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- After a surprisingly strong start the Philadelphia Phillies are being dragged down by their anemic offense.

Manager Pete Mackanin is hoping the spirits of his young team do not sag as well.

The Phillies dropped their first four games of the season but then went on a tear, largely because of their promising pitching staff. They topped out at seven games over .500, most recently at 24-17 on May 18, but since then have lost 10 of 12, including their last six.

They have managed 166 runs this season, second-fewest in the majors, and scored just six while being swept in a three-game series by the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia as a result carries a 26-27 record into Thursday's opener of a four-game home set against Milwaukee.

"I don't know where we're going," Mackanin said, "But when I started this season, I was asked 'Do you have a goal for the season'? And I made the comment, 'My goal is to play .500, and we'll go from there."

They did precisely that for the season's first two months. But as he said, he has no idea what lies ahead.

"Where we go from here is going to determine a lot about who we are and what kind of players we have," Mackanin said. "It can be damaging, but we're looking for players with makeup and see how they're going to perform when the going gets tough. You know the old saying: When the going gets tough, you've got to play better. Is that it?"

He laughed at that, as did the group of reporters surrounding him.

"These are great questions," Mackanin said, "More seriously, because we're going to find out."

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-27

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Chase Anderson, 2-6, 5.00 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 2-7, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Thursday's starter, lost to the Cubs his last time out, going six innings and allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking one. He was hit hard by the Brewers last year, in his only career start against them, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs on nine hits.

--LHP Adam Morgan dropped his fourth straight start Wednesday against Washington, going six innings and allowing six runs and nine hits while striking out six. He didn't walk a batter, but Wilson Ramos and Danny Espinosa both homered off him in Washington's four-run sixth inning. "He seems he's on the verge of getting through but then he makes too many mistakes," manager Pete Mackanin said. "He's got stuff but in order to be successful you can't make mistakes. You have to keep pitches down, change speeds. He has the stuff. He has the instincts to do that but this is a result-oriented business."

--1B Ryan Howard did not start Wednesday, though he did fly out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Manager Pete Mackanin said he plans to give the 36-year-old Howard three or four days off to "clear his head a little bit" while the club gets a closer look at rookie 1B Tommy Joseph. It's also possible, Mackanin said, that Howard's benching will be extended, depending on how well Joseph performs. Howard hit .101 in May and is at .153 overall, and when Mackanin was asked if the veteran's next appearance will represent his last chance, the manager said, "This whole year is a last chance for him. He's aware of that. He knows where he stands. He would like to continue to struggle to get out of it, and I said, well, let's take the heat off for three or four days and see where it leads."

--INF/OF Jimmy Paredes was acquired from Toronto for cash considerations Wednesday. Paredes, who hit .267 in seven games for the Blue Jays, is a .257 hitter during his major league career, which has also seen him spend time with Baltimore, Kansas City and Houston. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said he will use Paredes "most likely in the outfield," though he could also play second base or third base on occasion as well. "He's a jack of all trades," Mackanin said. "I like his bat. He's an adequate defender, but I like his bat. He's a very aggressive hitter." Paredes struck out as a pinch hitter against the Nationals on Wednesday.

--INF Emmanuel Burriss was designated for assignment on Wednesday. He hit just .121 in 27 games with the Phillies, but manager Pete Mackanin said he was "one of the hardest guys I've ever had to send out. ... Outstanding teammate, just a great guy. Always upbeat. ... Pulled for everybody. Knew his role and accepted it. I just hated to see him go, but had to do it."

QUOTE TO NOTE: "We know where we need to go. We're not there yet. We'd like to be the Cubs." -- Manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies saw their season-worst losing streak reach six games.

=