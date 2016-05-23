Preview: Phillies at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are surging forward and will try to reach .500 when they host the Philadelphia Phillies for the opener of a three-game interleague series on Monday. The Tigers are winners of six of their last seven and are 5-1 through the first six games of the nine-game homestand.

Detroit looked ticketed for the bottom of the American League Central and manager Brad Ausmus was answering questions about his job security when the team was losing 11 of 12 from May 3 to May 14. The Tigers began to turn things around with a 6-5 win at Baltimore on May 15 and kept the offense cranking on the homestand with 42 runs scored in the last six games. The Phillies don’t have the kind of offense that can outscore opponents but are finding ways to stay in the race in the National League East behind their young starting pitching. Jerad Eickhoff provided the latest example with seven strong innings in a 5-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, which clinched a winning nine-game homestand.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (5-1, 2.42 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.49)

Velasquez bounced back from a pair of sub-par outings by striking out 10 over five scoreless innings to pick up a win over Miami on Tuesday. The 23-year-old surrendered three or fewer earned runs in six of his eight outings and owns 59 strikeouts in 48 1/3 total innings. Velasquez is making his first start against the Tigers and was sharp in his last chance against an AL opponent, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings against Cleveland on May 1.

Pelfrey is still looking for his first win with Detroit after signing in the offseason. The veteran sinkerballer pitched well in his last two turns, allowing a total of four runs in 10 2/3 innings, but has not completed six innings in any of his last four outings. Pelfrey made 21 starts against the Phillies as a member of the New York Mets and struggled against slugger Ryan Howard (16-for-45 with three home runs and eight walks).

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera (bruised left knee) left Sunday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Phillies C Cameron Rupp is 6-for-11 in his last three starts.

3. Detroit RHP Jordan Zimmermann suffered a right groin strain and had to leave his start on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Tigers 3