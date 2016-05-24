Martinez’s single leads Tigers past Phillies

DETROIT -- El Caballo, The Big Bopper, call him what you want but Miguel Cabrera is back on track for accomplishments that will put him among the elite in baseball history.

Cabrera blasted two home runs Monday and also hit a milestone double in helping the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies that was their seventh win in eight games.

Cabrera became just the 62nd player in major league history to hit 500 doubles when he hit a towering liner to right center with one out in the seventh inning. He moved up on a wild Colton Murray pitch and loped home when Victor Martinez got on top of a high inside fastball and roped it to right for a game-deciding single.

“Miguel is driving the ball as well as I’ve seen him driving it,” third-year manager Brad Ausmus said. “He looks as good as I’ve seen him.”

Earlier this season, Cabrera was struggling to find his rhythm at the plate. Not hitting for much power and with an average that sunk near the .200 level.

“That just shows you the game can be very frustrating,” Victor Martinez said. “To me, he’s the best hitter in the game. He’s allowed to struggle once in a while. If it was easy, anyone could do it.”

”The middle of their lineup hurt us with the long ball,“ Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. ”We knew they were swinging the bats well lately. They weren’t earlier but now they’re swinging the bats well. We couldn’t contain them.

“We got 12 hits of our own. But we can’t go blow to blow with these guys. They’ve got a lot of power on the team.”

Cabrera has been on a tear since April 25. He hit his 10th home run of the season with two out and nobody on in the third and blasted his 11th as part of a Detroit three-home run fifth that put it up, 4-3.

He is hitting .402 (41x102) with 10 home runs and 22 RBI in 27 games since April 25.

J.D. Martinez opened the fifth with his 10th home run, Cabrera followed suit and one out later Nick Castellanos powered out his ninth.

“It looks like everybody in the lineup’s hitting .300 and everybody’s got eight or ten home runs,” Mackanin said. “It can be daunting.”

Three of the solo home runs came off Philly starter Vincent Velasquez, who ”really didn’t have any command of his secondary pitches,“ Mackanin said. ”And that’s what got him into trouble. He left some fastballs out over the plate, pretty basic stuff.

“When you’re good hitters, and you smell that the guy doesn’t have command of his offspeed stuff, you just take advantage of it.”

The Phillies shot out some long balls themselves.

They got an RBI single from Odubel Herrera in the third but also got solo home runs from Maikel Franco in the fourth (eighth) and Tommy Joseph in the sixth (second). Cesar Hernandez’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly scored Philadelphia’s other run.

Mackanin removed Herrera from the game after he didn’t run out a ground ball back to the pitcher in the top of the seventh.

”He didn’t run,“ Mackanin said. ”This is one of our ingredients to our success to this point is the fact that these guys play with energy. They play hard.

”And we’re training them basically to play the game the right way. And not running is not the right way That’s why I did it. It’s more important to me to set that tone.

”I’ve seen it in the past and it’s been trickling in and I just didn’t like it and I just made the decision. He was very matter of fact about it. He knows he should have run.

”As I was approaching Herrera, Ryan Howard walked up to him and told him he should make sure he runs that stuff out, which I thought was great to see from Howard.

“He’ll play tomorrow.”

Justin Wilson (1-1) got the win for pitching a scoreless seventh while Murray (0-1) took the loss. Francisco Rodriguez notched his 13th save, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth for the Tigers.

Detroit starter Mike Pelfrey lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and a lone run in each of his last four frames. Velasquez went the first four for Philadelphia, giving up three solo home runs among the nine hits he allowed.

NOTES: LF Justin Upton was a late scratch from Detroit’s starting lineup due to right quad soreness. He was replaced by OF Steven Moya. ... Two Tigers shared the American League’s Player of the Week award, 1B Miguel Cabrera and CF Cameron Maybin. Cabrera hit .500 with three home runs and six RBIs while Maybin batted .600 with five RBIs and six stolen bases. ... Philadelphia has not won a game in Detroit since June 9, 2002, but this is only their sixth series and first since 2013. ... Phillies pitchers have seven shutouts thus far this season, most since seven the same point in 1979. ... Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who left in the sixth inning with a right groin strain, is expected to miss just one start.