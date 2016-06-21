Preview: Phillies at Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a deep decline and look to end a seven-game losing streak when they visit the even more woeful Minnesota Twins in Tuesday's opener of a three-game series. Minnesota owns the worst record (21-48) in the majors while Philadelphia is just 6-24 since being seven games above .500.

The Phillies were outscored 42-9 during a winless six-game homestand -- ending with a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday -- for their worst homestand since the disastrous 0-7 span from Sept. 21-27, 1964 that cost the team the National League pennant. "Terrible homestand," Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin told reporters after the loss to Arizona. "It's hard to stay patient. I'm not giving up. Alternative is to give up or not fight ... on a scale of 1 to 10, I'm a 9 in frustration." The Twins halted a five-game losing streak with Sunday's 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees but may be headed to their second 100-loss campaign in 56 seasons in Minnesota. The Twins lost the first nine games of the season and later suffered through an eight-game skid to culminate an 8-26 start to the highly disappointing campaign.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.51 ERA) vs. Twins RH Tyler Duffey (2-6, 5.56)

Nola has lost consecutive starts in which he pitched fewer than four innings in each. He allowed 12 runs (10 earned) and 15 hits in 6 2/3 innings during the stretch after giving up two or fewer earned runs in each of his previous five turns. Nola has pitched well on the road by going 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in seven starts.

Duffey has fallen on hard times and is 0-3 with an 8.55 ERA over his last four starts. He has given up at least four earned runs in six consecutive starts as a once-spectacular 1.85 ERA through four outings has soared skyward. Duffey is 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA in five home starts this season after going 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four outings last season after being recalled in early August.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rookie Twins RF Max Kepler went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in Sunday's victory and is 8-for-21 with a blast and four doubles during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis is mired in a 6-for-70 funk, while 1B Tommy Joseph is 1-for-31 over his past eight games.

3. Minnesota OF/DH Miguel Sano (hamstring) could begin a minor-league rehab stint later this week - he was injured on May 31.

PREDICTION: Twins 8, Phillies 7