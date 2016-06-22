Preview: Phillies at Twins

Minnesota Twins veteran Kurt Suzuki has made a statement with his play in June and provided an exclamation point with a four-hit, six-RBI performance in the series opener against the free-falling Philadelphia Phillies. The 32-year-old Hawaiian looks to follow up with another stellar outing on Wednesday as the Twins continue their three-game interleague set versus the visiting Phillies.

Suzuki is 19-for-52 with 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored this month for Minnesota, which increased its scoring output to 27 runs in its last three games after slugging its way to a 14-10 triumph on Tuesday. The Twins' power surge is the latest bit of bad news for the woe-begotten Phillies, who have permitted a staggering 67 runs during their season-high eight-game losing streak. Maikel Franco homered and drove in four runs during Tuesday's setback after going 0-for-16 with six strikeouts in his previous six games. The clubs will look to test their mettle against an unfamiliar face on Wednesday as Philadelphia sends struggling left-hander Adam Morgan to the mound versus Minnesota right-hander Kyle Gibson.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-6, 6.49 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-5, 6.06)

Morgan fell to 0-6 in his last seven outings after permitting seven runs and 10 hits - including three homers - in a 10-2 setback to Arizona. The 26-year-old has been taken deep 10 times in his last five turns after surrending just two homers in his first five starts. Morgan, who has yet to face Minnesota in his young career, does have reason for optimism after striking out eight in each of his last two trips to the mound.

Gibson turned in a strong performance on Thursday, but the two runners he put on base came around to score after he departed in a 4-1 setback to the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old was charged with three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, a significant improvement after he permitted five runs in his first start since returning from a right shoulder injury. Gibson, who has yet to face Philadelphia in his career, has seen his team score just 15 runs in his six starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has hit safely in 21 of his last 25 contests, including seven hits and six runs scored in his last three.

2. Philadelphia veteran 1B Ryan Howard is a horrific 2-for-28 with nine strikeouts this month.

3. Twins rookie RF Max Kepler is 9-for-25 during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Phillies 3