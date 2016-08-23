Preview: Phillies at White Sox

A pair of teams looking to the future will square off when the Chicago White Sox open a six-game homestand by hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for the first of two contests in the interleague set. Despite winning its last two games, Chicago remains five games under .500 despite starting the season with an American League-best 23-10 record.

Jose Abreu has been on a tear since he was reunited with his 5-year-old son from Cuba two weeks ago, hitting his second homer in as many games and fifth of the month in Sunday's 4-2 win over Oakland. "One-hundred percent," Abreu said in explaining how his game and outlook have changed in that span. "You don't have to be concerned about anything else. You have your child here, all your family is here and you feel complete." A promising homestand that kicked off with a three-game sweep ended with four losses in six contests for the Phillies, who surrended a total of 35 runs in the four defeats. Philadelphia sends Jake Thompson to the mound for his fourth career start while Chicago counters with Carlos Rodon in the series opener.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jake Thompson (1-2, 8.79 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (3-8, 4.26)

Thompson is regarded as one of Philadelphia's top pitching prospects but he has been unable to go beyond five innings in each of his first three major league starts. The 22-year-old was hurt by the long ball in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers last time out, giving up five runs on a pair of homers over five innings. He earned his first win versus Colorado in his previous turn, allowing three runs in five frames.

Rodon has registered three straight quality starts, but he has only one victory to show for it over the last three months. Rodon ended a nine-start winless drought with six innings of one-run ball at Miami on Aug. 12 and had to settle for a no-decision last time out after limiting Cleveland to two runs over six frames. Rodon has struggled at home this season, logging a 1-4 record and 4.67 ERA in 10 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia has had only one starter pitch at least seven innings in 23 games -- Jeremy Hellickson versus St. Louis on Saturday.

2. White Sox rookie SS Tim Anderson has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

3. Phillies 3B Maikel Franco is riding a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 during that stretch.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Phillies 3