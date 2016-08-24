Preview: Phillies at White Sox

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox are enjoying quite the surge of late while the Philadelphia Phillies have been rendered powerless by an ailing pitching staff. With homers in three straight contests, Abreu looks to keep the good times rolling on Wednesday as the teams conclude their abbreviated two-game interleague series at U.S. Cellular Field.

Abreu belted a three-run shot in Tuesday's 9-1 triumph to improve to 28-for-75 with six homers, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored in August. Rookie Tim Anderson has been red hot at the plate as well, banging out an RBI triple and a single to hit safely in 14 of his last 15 contests. While the White Sox have answered a 9-0 rout by Oakland in the opener of their nine-game homestand by winning three straight, the Phillies have been outscored 18-1 in back-to-back shellackings and 50-20 en route to dropping five of their last seven. Maikel Franco has done his part in the stretch, going 10-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (8-12, 3.91 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (5-15, 5.98)

Eickhoff continued his up-and-down second season by surrendering two homers for the third straight game in Thursday's no-decision versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 26-year-old overcame a horrendous start to limit the damage to just four runs in six innings against the Dodgers while his eight strikeouts were his most since he fanned nine in back-to-back outings in April. Eickhoff has struggled on the road, losing seven of his first nine decisions before escaping with a victory on Aug. 7 despite yielding five runs and a pair of homers in San Diego.

Shields' struggles with the home-run ball continued on Friday as the 34-year-old was taken deep three times and permitted seven runs for the second straight outing in a 9-0 rout by the Athletics. Shields owns an 0-3 record in four starts this month after being blitzed for 28 runs and 33 hits - including a staggering nine homers - in 14 innings. Shields will look to get back on track versus Philadelphia, against which he owns a solid 3-0 mark despite brandishing a 4.70 ERA while allowing the Phillies to bat .285.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RF Adam Eaton has scored five times during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis belted a solo homer in the series opener to hit safely in eight of his last nine contests.

3. Phillies RF Aaron Altherr has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 7, Phillies 1