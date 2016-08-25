Phillies earn split in Chicago vs. White Sox

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff allowed a sixth inning home run and little else to help lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

The win gave the Phillies (59-68) a split in the two-game interleague series, which resumes in Philadelphia with a pair of games next month.

Eickhoff (9-12) made it three straight wins while allowing two runs on four hits and striking out a pair in his six-inning outing.

Phillies reliever Jeanmar Gomez put two runners on in the ninth and then gave up a run-scoring base hit to Avisail Garcia with two out, scoring Jose Abreau. With runners at first and third, Gomez then got Dioner Navaro to ground out to end the game and collect his 34th save.

White Sox starter James Shields (5-16) suffered his fourth straight loss and seventh since July 10. He gave up two home runs on the night, including Tommy Joseph's 17th of the season -- a solo shot to left-center -- to open a 4-0 Phillies lead in the sixth inning.

The White Sox (60-65) got two runs back in the bottom of the inning as Eickhoff allowed up three straight hits with none out -- including a two-run Dioner Navarro home run that also drove home Avisail Garcia to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Shields left after six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out six. Matt Albers, the first of four White Sox relievers, worked one scoreless inning.

The Phillies made it 5-2 in the eighth when Aaron Altherr singled home Emmanuel Burriss with one out off White Sox right hander Tommy Kahnle

The Phillies collected two runs with two outs in the second inning. Tommy Joseph doubled and came home on Altherr's base hit to right. Altherr then scored on Freddy Galvis' two-base hit to deep center.

Cesar Hernandez made it 3-0 Phillies with his leadoff solo home run to left in the third, his fifth of the season.

Eickhoff retired nine straight White Sox batters until Adam Eaton singled to center to open the fourth. But he was quickly erased from the base paths when Tim Anderson grounded into a double play.

NOTES: Phillies DH Ryan Howard's Wednesday start at U.S. Cellular Field completed a run of appearances through all 30 active big league parks in a 13-year career, all with Philadelphia. ... The Phillies on Wednesday announced an extension of a player development agreement with the Class A Lakewood (N.J.) Blue Claws through the 2020 season. Since 2001, Lakewood has produced 69 Major League players, including 42 for the Phillies. ... Philadelphia is off on Thursday before opening a three-game series at the New York Mets on Friday. Philadelphia sends LHP Adam Morgan (1-7, 6.21 ERA) against Mets RHP Bartolo Colon (11-7. 3.36 ERA). ... The Illinois Sports Facilities Authority announced a new name for the home of the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The 25-year-old facility, called U.S. Cellular Field since 2003, will be renamed Guaranteed Rate Field under a new 13-year naming rights agreement to begin Nov. 1. ... The White Sox open a four-game home series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday and send RHP Anthony Ranaudo (1-1, 9.42 ERA) against a Seattle pitcher to be announced.