Preview: Phillies at Yankees

The New York Yankees attempt to shake off a lopsided loss when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in the opener of their three-game interleague series. New York had its four-game winning streak snapped in emphatic fashion Sunday, dropping a 12-4 home decision to Detroit as three pitchers combined to serve up five home runs.
Stephen Drew registered his third two-homer performance of the season - and month - as the Yankees lost for only the sixth time in 18 contests. Philadelphia is coming off a rare victory, salvaging the finale of its three-game set with visiting St. Louis with a 9-2 triumph on Sunday. Ben Revere and Maikel Franco each recorded three hits and an RBI while Andres Blanco launched a three-run homer as the Phillies won for just the second time in 13 games. Philadelphia owns the worst record in the majors at 24-47 and is an abysmal 7-28 on the road.
TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, WPIX (New York)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kevin Correia (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (8-3, 3.54)
Correia will be making his third start since being signed earlier this month. The 34-year-old settled for a no-decision after tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Pittsburgh in his team debut on June 12 before yielding six runs - two earned - over five frames in a loss to Baltimore on Wednesday. Correia has given up one run over 6 2/3 innings in two career games (one start) versus New York.
Pineda notched his third victory in four starts on Wednesday, when he limited Miami to one hit - a solo home run - in 6 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Dominican has been very effective at home this season, going 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA while registering 55 strikeouts and only five walks in 45 2/3 frames. Pineda won his only career meeting with Philadelphia, allowing one run and two hits in six innings on June 17, 2011 while with Seattle.
1. Each of the last three games in which Drew has gone deep has been a two-homer effort - Sunday, June 9 against Washington and June 5 versus the Los Angeles Angels.
2. Philadelphia is 0-8 on the road this month and has lost 12 straight away from home overall.
3. New York placed rookie Mason Williams on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder and recalled fellow OF Ramon Flores, who went 0-for-2 on Sunday.
PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Phillies 3