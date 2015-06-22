Preview: Phillies at Yankees

The New York Yankees attempt to shake off a lopsided loss when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday in the opener of their three-game interleague series. New York had its four-game winning streak snapped in emphatic fashion Sunday, dropping a 12-4 home decision to Detroit as three pitchers combined to serve up five home runs.

Stephen Drew registered his third two-homer performance of the season - and month - as the Yankees lost for only the sixth time in 18 contests. Philadelphia is coming off a rare victory, salvaging the finale of its three-game set with visiting St. Louis with a 9-2 triumph on Sunday. Ben Revere and Maikel Franco each recorded three hits and an RBI while Andres Blanco launched a three-run homer as the Phillies won for just the second time in 13 games. Philadelphia owns the worst record in the majors at 24-47 and is an abysmal 7-28 on the road.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kevin Correia (0-1, 1.69 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Michael Pineda (8-3, 3.54)

Correia will be making his third start since being signed earlier this month. The 34-year-old settled for a no-decision after tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings at Pittsburgh in his team debut on June 12 before yielding six runs - two earned - over five frames in a loss to Baltimore on Wednesday. Correia has given up one run over 6 2/3 innings in two career games (one start) versus New York.

Pineda notched his third victory in four starts on Wednesday, when he limited Miami to one hit - a solo home run - in 6 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old Dominican has been very effective at home this season, going 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA while registering 55 strikeouts and only five walks in 45 2/3 frames. Pineda won his only career meeting with Philadelphia, allowing one run and two hits in six innings on June 17, 2011 while with Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. Each of the last three games in which Drew has gone deep has been a two-homer effort - Sunday, June 9 against Washington and June 5 versus the Los Angeles Angels.

2. Philadelphia is 0-8 on the road this month and has lost 12 straight away from home overall.

3. New York placed rookie Mason Williams on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder and recalled fellow OF Ramon Flores, who went 0-for-2 on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Phillies 3