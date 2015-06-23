Preview: Phillies at Yankees

The Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to secure their first series win against an American League East opponent in nearly four years when they visit the New York Yankees for the middle contest of their three-game set Tuesday. Philadelphia, which hasn’t claimed a series versus an AL East foe since July 1-3, 2011 against Toronto, took the first step by outlasting New York 11-8 in Monday’s opener.

Maikel Franco went 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs as the Phillies halted their 12-game road losing streak. Brett Gardner homered among his four hits and drove in three runs as New York allowed its opponent to score in double digits for the second straight game and fourth time in 11 contests. The Yankees’ offense has been doing its job of late, producing at least seven runs in five of the last six games. New York’s CC Sabathia looks to snap a tie with Billy Pierce for 23rd place on the all-time list among left-handers by recording his 212th career victory Tuesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (1-5, 4.79 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-7, 5.31)

O‘Sullivan’s winless streak reached six starts on Thursday as he was forced to settle for a no-decision against Baltimore despite allowing just one run and four hits with a career-high seven strikeouts in five innings. It was the best outing for the 27-year-old since May 22, when his drought began with a hard-luck loss at Washington after yielding two runs in six frames. O‘Sullivan is 2-2 with a 5.87 ERA in four career turns against New York.

Sabathia has won only one of his last six outings but is unbeaten in his last four after a no-decision against Miami on Thursday in which he allowed three runs over six innings. The 34-year-old had made just five of his 14 starts this year at home, going 1-3 with a ghastly 7.92 ERA. Sabathia has posted a 2-1 record and 4.23 ERA in four career turns versus Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gardner is 13-for-23 with three homers and eight RBIs over his last five games.

2. Philadelphia LHP Cole Hamels is expected to start Wednesday after missing his last turn with tightness in his right hamstring.

3. New York 1B Mark Teixeira sat out Monday’s contest with a stiff neck.

PREDICTION: Yankees 12, Phillies 3