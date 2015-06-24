Preview: Phillies at Yankees

Three straight days of terrible starting pitching performances have some New York Yankees fans and members of the media on edge. The successful return of Ivan Nova and avoiding a sweep in the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday should calm some of those fears.

New York allowed a total of 34 runs in the last three games – all losses – and got another discouraging start from CC Sabathia along with a rare poor relief appearance from Dellin Betances in Tuesday’s 11-6 setback. The loss dropped the Yankees two games out of first place in the American League East while Philadelphia has hit its season-high run total in back-to-back games. The Phillies are winners of three straight and four of six since a nine-game slide as rookie Maikel Franco leads the offense. Franco, who has three home runs and 10 RBIs in the first two games of the series, will take his swings against Nova while Cole Hamels starts for Philadelphia.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, NBC 10 (Philadelphia), YES (New York)

PITCHING MACHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (5-5, 2.96 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Ivan Nova (2014: 2-2, 8.27)

Hamels missed his last start due to a hamstring injury but is set to go in front of plenty of scouts as Philadelphia puts its ace on display prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Hamels struck out 12 and scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings at Pittsburgh on June 14 but was held out of the win column in a game the Phillies went on to lose 1-0. The California native is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against New York.

Nova looked set to pitch at the top of the Yankees staff for years to come after posting a 3.10 ERA in 2013 but went down in April of 2014 and has spent the last 14 months recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Dominican Republic native got up to 84 pitches with strong velocity in his final rehab start before being declared ready to return. Nova is making his first career appearance against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Franco is 13-for-21 with 11 RBIs in the last five games.

2. Yankees OF Brett Gardner is 15-for-27 with four home runs, 10 runs scored and nine RBIs in the last six contests.

3. New York INF Stephen Drew (paternity leave) missed Tuesday’s game and could miss the series finale.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Yankees 1