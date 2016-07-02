Preview: Pirates at Athletics

The Pittsburgh Pirates seek their first three-game winning streak on the road since late April when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series. Pittsburgh has struggled away from home this season, going 17-22, but improved to 2-1 on its nine-game trek and looks to win three straight on the road for the first time since capturing four in a row (one in Arizona, three in Colorado) from April 24-27.

The bottom half of the lineup came up big for the Pirates in the series opener, as Matt Joyce, Josh Harrison, Jordy Mercer and Chris Stewart combined to go 6-for-15 with six RBIs and four runs scored, with Mercer launching a solo homer. Oakland has lost two straight after a stretch during which it won six of seven contests and failed to score at least six runs for the first time in eight games. Marcus Semien did not slow down on Friday as he belted his career-high 17th home run - giving him four blasts and nine RBIs over his last six contests. Coco Crisp received a day off but is expected to return to the lineup Saturday as he has gone 11-for-29 with 11 RBIs and 11 runs scored during an eight-game hitting streak.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Rich Hill (8-3, 2.25)

Kuhl will be making his second career start after recording the victory against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers in his major-league debut on Sunday. The 23-year-old native of Delaware worked five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks. Kuhl went 6-2 with a 2.58 ERA in 14 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis prior to being called up by the Pirates.

Hill looks to win his sixth consecutive outing as he makes his first start since May 29 due to a strained right groin that landed him on the disabled list. The 36-year-old from Boston has allowed fewer than three earned runs in nine of his 11 turns and has kept the ball in the park this season, serving up only two homers in 64 innings. Hill has posted a 3-1 record and 3.79 ERA in seven career starts against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte went 0-for-3 on Friday, ending his six-game hitting streak.

2. Oakland optioned LHP Dillon Overton to Nashville and recalled INF Tyler Ladendorf from the Triple-A club.

3. Pirates RF Gregory Polanco played in the outfield Friday for the first time since June 23 due to a sore left leg and went 0-for-4.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Pirates 3