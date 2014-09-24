Preview: Pirates at Braves

The Atlanta Braves will end their season Sunday and not advance to the National League playoffs because of a struggling offense, and no pitcher has felt the frustration of their offensive ineptitude more than Julio Teheran. The 23-year-old makes the final start of his All-Star season Wednesday when the Braves host the postseason-bound Pittsburgh Pirates, and Teheran hopes for some support after the Braves scored a total of two runs in his past four starts. Pittsburgh clinched its second consecutive playoff berth in Tuesdays 3-2 victory, but has plenty to play for in the final five days of the regular season.

The Pirates sit one game ahead of San Francisco for the top NL wild-card spot and trail St. Louis by 1 1/2 in the NL Central. Catching the Cardinals would keep Pittsburgh from having to face the Giants in the one-game wild card playoff. Atlanta has scored 17 runs in its past 11 games, going 1-10 in that stretch to continue a dismal September in which it has lost 16 of 20.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (7-5, 3.60 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (13-13, 2.88)

Locke has won five of his past seven decisions and would have a much better record were it not for five starts in which the Pittsburgh bullpen has blown saves. He got a no-decision Friday against Milwaukee, holding the Brewers to two runs on five hits in seven innings, and tied a career high with nine strikeouts at Philadelphia on Sept. 8. Locke is 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA in three career starts against the Braves, recording his first major-league victory against Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2012.

Teheran has lost four starts in a row, but the Braves have failed to score in three of those contests  and the losing streak started when Atlanta was no-hit Sept. 1 by Philadelphia. He gave up two runs on seven hits in seven innings with six strikeouts Friday against the New York Mets. Teheran, who is 0-4 with a 2.67 ERA this month, is 5-4 with a 2.04 ERA in 15 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh starting pitchers have allowed only two runs in their past 30 innings.

2. Atlanta LHP Mike Minor (shoulder), who threw one inning before leaving his last start Saturday against the Mets, has been shut down for the season and David Hale will start in his place Thursday.

3. The Pirates have won three games in a row despite scoring only five runs in that span.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Braves 1