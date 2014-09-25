Preview: Pirates at Braves

The Pittsburgh Pirates have played their way into the National League playoffs by winning 11 of their past 14 games, but there remains work to be done if the Pirates hope to avoid the one-game wild-card playoff next week. Pittsburgh wraps up a four-game series at the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, starting the day 1 ½ games behind St. Louis in the NL Central and holding a one-game lead over San Francisco for the top wild-card spot. The Braves won 6-2 Wednesday, just Atlantas second triumph in the past 12 games.

The loss was not the only bad news for Pittsburgh on Wednesday, as catcher Russell Martin left after four innings with tightness in his left hamstring. Martin is hitting .306 since the All-Star break and has at least one hit in 14 of his past 15 contests. The Braves scored multiple runs in three consecutive innings for the first time all season Wednesday, and need to win their final four remaining contests to avoid their first sub .500 campaign since 2008.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (12-7, 3.15 ERA) vs. Braves RH David Hale (4-4, 3.27)

Like most of Pittsburghs starters of late, Volquez has pitched very well down the stretch in winning eight of his past 10 decisions. He is 4-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break, pitching seven shutout innings and allowing three hits in a no-decision Saturday against Milwaukee. Volquez is 2-3 lifetime against the Braves with a 3.86 ERA.

Hale makes his first start since June 28 in place of Mike Minor, who has been shut down for the season with shoulder soreness. Hale is 2-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts this season, going 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts in April. He has allowed five runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings in his past two relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single Wednesday; Harrison is second in the NL in hitting at .316.

2. Atlanta LF Justin Upton is one RBI away from reaching 100 for the first time in his career.

3. The Pirates lead the NL with 41 come-from-behind victories.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Braves 2