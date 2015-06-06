Preview: Pirates at Braves

The Atlanta Braves are hanging around in the National League East despite a dreadful bullpen that continues to surrender late-inning runs. The Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday after their relievers surrendered six runs on nine hits in Friday’s series-opening 10-8 defeat, extending their bullpen’s woes.

Atlanta relievers have given up 28 runs in 26 innings in the past 11 games, and own the majors’ worst bullpen ERA at 5.18. The Pirates are the hottest team in baseball, winners of 12 of their past 14 and averaging 5.7 runs per game during that span. Francisco Cervelli, who led the National League in hitting in May at .377, is 12-for-28 on Pittsburgh’s current eight-game road trip. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-21 during his current six-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (3-3, 5.34 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (4-2, 4.87)

Locke opened the season with back-to-back victories, but has posted a 6.48 ERA and allowed opponents to hit .310 against him in eight starts since. He gave up a season-high seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in four innings Sunday at San Diego. Locke has struggled mightily away from home, going 1-2 with a 9.35 ERA and 20 runs allowed in 17 1/3 innings in four road starts.

Teheran rebounded from his worst start of the season on Sunday in San Francisco, holding the Giants to three runs on four hits with four walks in six innings in a no-decision. That outing ended a May in which Teheran gave up six runs or more and 10 hits twice in a four-start span, and the 24-year-old has just two strikeouts in his past two starts. Teheran has allowed 12 homers in 61 innings, fourth-most in the National League.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have lost three in a row despite scoring 22 runs in those games.

2. Atlanta 2B Jace Peterson did not play Friday with discomfort in his left hand; the Braves plan to move Juan Uribe to second base Saturday after Pedro Ciriaco played there Friday.

3. Pittsburgh 3B Jung Ho Kang is 2-for-19 in his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Pirates 4