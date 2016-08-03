Preview: Pirates at Braves

Matt Kemp grew up a fan of the Atlanta Braves during the team’s glory days of winning five National League pennants and a World Series title in the 1990s, and the 31-year-old outfielder now is living a childhood dream of suiting up for his favorite team. Kemp and the Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the middle contest of a three-game series Wednesday, one night after Kemp went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Atlanta’s 5-3 loss.

The Braves will send out another promising young pitcher in the middle game of the series, as Rob Whalen makes his major-league debut against a Pirates squad that had lost four of five coming into the series. Manager Clint Hurdle held a closed-door meeting with his team before Tuesday’s game, following the trade deadline which saw opening day starter Francisco Liriano and closer Mark Melancon traded. Rookie outfielder Adam Frazier continues to impress five weeks into his major-league career, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Tuesday’s victory to raise his average to .367.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (8-6, 5.43 ERA) vs. Braves RH Rob Whalen (Triple-A: 0-1, 1.93)

Locke has struggled to find himself since an All-Star campaign in 2013, and hopes two relief appearances in late July will help re-establish his position in Pittsburgh’s rotation. He gave up 13 runs in 12 innings during three July starts, but did not allow a run in 4 1/3 frames out of the bullpen with no walks – after issuing nine passes in his starts last month. Locke beat the Braves on May 19, striking out six while allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings, but posted a 6.19 ERA in his next 10 starts.

Whalen has impressed while making 21 starts between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett, going 7-6 with a 2.40 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 120 innings. Acquired along with John Gant from the Mets last June for Kelly Johnson and Juan Uribe, the 22-year-old Whalen features an above-average curveball to go with low-90s fastball and a slider that remains a work in progress. Whalen, Atlanta’s No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, gave up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in his last start Thursday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh lost C Francisco Cervelli when he was hit in the head with a pitch Tuesday.

2. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 13 games in the series opener with a second-inning double, finishing 2-for-4.

3. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen (rest) and UTL Josh Harrison (right leg) did not play Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Braves 2