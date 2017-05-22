The Atlanta Braves have won three consecutive series and hope to keep rolling when they begin a four-game home set against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. Atlanta took two of three in Miami and won three of four at Toronto before falling just short of sweeping Washington on Sunday, when it dropped a 3-2 decision in the finale of their three-game series.

Dansby Swanson looks to continue his strong performance at the plate, as the 23-year-old rookie drove in both of the Braves' runs on Sunday to finish the set 4-for-8 with a homer and five RBIs. Pittsburgh is 2-0-1 in its last three series after capturing two of three against Philadelphia over the weekend. The Pirates registered only five hits on Sunday but came away with a 1-0 victory, scoring the game's lone run when David Freese was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Adam Frazier continued his torrid pace with the bat, going 2-for-3 for his sixth multi-hit effort in seven contests.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (2-4, 2.84 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (2-4, 4.10)

Cole ended his five-start winless streak Wednesday, when he limited Washington to one run and three hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old Californian has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last seven outings and more than three just once in nine turns this year - his season debut at Boston on April 3. Cole has yet to lose to Atlanta in his career, going 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts - including a no-decision on April 9 in which he gave up three runs over six frames.

Foltynewicz has won two consecutive starts, including a turn against Toronto on Wednesday in which he allowed three runs and six hits over six innings. It was only the second time in seven outings this season the 25-year-old native of Illinois gave up more than two earned runs and fifth occasion in the last six starts he worked at least six frames. Foltynewicz remains in search of his first career win against the Pirates, as he fell to 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in three turns on April 7 after yielding two runs on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings at Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 1B Matt Adams had a forgettable debut with the team Sunday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts after being acquired from St. Louis the previous day.

2. Pittsburgh could be without 3B Jung Ho Kang for the entire season as the 30-year-old recently lost his appeal of a suspended eight-month jail sentence for a third DUI charge since 2009 in his native South Korea.

3. Atlanta LF Matt Kemp is 7-for-16 with a pair of solo home runs during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Braves 3