Preview: Pirates at Braves

Matt Adams hardly had a shining debut with his new team but he gave the fans plenty to cheer about in his second game with the Atlanta Braves. Sparked by a two-run homer from the newly acquired Adams, the Braves won the series opener against visiting Pittsburgh and look to make it two straight against the Pirates on Tuesday night.

Adams, acquired from St. Louis on Saturday to fill the void left by the injury to Freddie Freeman, struck out three times in four at-bats the following day before going 2-for-4 and crushing a long two-run homer in Monday's 5-2 victory. Center fielder Ender Inciarte had a career-best five-hit night to help Atlanta win for the eighth time in its last 11 games. Pittsburgh had won four of five prior to dropping the series opener to tumble to 8-16 away from home. Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier is batting .500 (16-for-32) over the past eight games.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 7.34 ERA) vs. Braves RH R.A. DIckey (3-3, 4.13)

Glasnow had a another short outing in his last start but picked up the win versus Washington after giving up four runs (two earned) and a season-low three hits over five innings. He has failed to get through five innings in half of his eight starts and continues to struggle with his control. Glasnow has walked 24 batters in 34 1/3 innings while also surrendering six homers.

Dickey will go on three days' rest in place of scheduled starter Julio Teheran, who was bumped back to Wednesday. Manager Brian Snitker said one reason for the move is to have hard-throwing right-handers Mike Foltynewicz and Teheran bookend Dickey's fluttering knuckleball. The 42-year-old is 3-3 with a 2.76 ERA against Pittsburgh, but catcher Francisco Cervelli is 6-for-10 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 2B Brandon Phillips went deep Monday, becoming the 48th player in major league history with 200 homers and 200 stolen bases.

2. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer is day-to-day after exiting Monday's game with discomfort in his right hand.

3. Braves C Tyler Flowers has hit safely in five straight games and seven of his last eight.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Pirates 3