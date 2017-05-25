Preview: Pirates at Braves

The Pittsburgh Pirates wrap up their four-game series Thursday afternoon against the host Atlanta Braves looking to build upon two solid offensive showings. One night after banging out 15 hits in a 6-5 loss, the Pirates collected 14 - including consecutive homers by David Freese, Jordy Mercer and Jose Ozuna in the 10th inning - en route to a 12-5 victory.

Adam Frazier collected two more hits Wednesday and is batting .442 since returning from the disabled list on May 12. While the Pirates won for the first time since capturing four of five prior to the series, Atlanta has won nine of its last 13 while averaging 10.2 hits in that span. Ender Inciarte continues to shake off his slow start, raising his average to .359 in May with two hits. After its 22 1/3-inning scoreless streak was snapped Tuesday, Atlanta’s bullpen surrendered nine runs over the ninth and 10th innings on Wednesday.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ivan Nova (4-3, 2.63 ERA) vs. Braves RH Bartolo Colon (2-4, 6.38)

In 20 starts since being acquired by Pittsburgh at last season’s trade deadline, Nova is 9-5 with five complete games and a 12.57 strikeouts-to-walk ratio. The 30-year-old has won three of his last four decisions and has issued just four walks while striking out 36 in 61 2/3 innings this year. Nova started his season by holding the Braves to one unearned run over six frames in a 5-4 victory at Pittsburgh on April 7.

Colon, who is two strikeouts shy of 2,400 for his career, endured a miserable four-start stretch bridging April and May but has pitched well in his last two outings. The 44-year-old gave up one earned run and recorded six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings against Washington on Saturday - five days after allowing two runs in a victory over Toronto. Colon has yielded fewer than two earned runs in three starts and six or more in three others.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh RF John Jaso’s streak of reaching base safely ended at nine contests on Wednesday.

2. Braves 2B Brandon Phillips is hitting .423 through eight games of the team’s nine-game homestand

3. Mercer has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games against Atlanta, batting .397 in those contests.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Braves 2