Pirates 3, Braves 0

ATLANTA - Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole got into trouble Sunday. He just managed to get out of it every time to become the National League’s first nine-game winner.

Cole twice worked out of bases-loaded jams and stranded 10 runners over seven innings as the Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Sunday.

Cole allowed six hits, walked three and hit two batters, but the Braves were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position against him. He struck out seven and left after throwing a season-high 116 pitches.

The victory was the fourth straight for Cole (9-2), and the seven scoreless innings lowered his ERA to 1.73 -- best in the National League.

Cole also drew a walk from Braves starter Alex Wood that led to the Pirates’ three-run fifth inning.

Wood (4-3) was ejected by home plate umpire Mark Carlson as he was leaving the field after the fifth inning. A walk to Cole on a close 3-2 pitch with one out led to the scoring, and Wood voiced his displeasure strongly enough to get the thumb after the Pirates’ rally was over.

Consecutive singles by third baseman Josh Harrison and shortstop Jordy Mercer followed the walk. Center fielder Andrew McCutchen struck out, but right fielder Starling Marte drove in two runs with a single on an 0-2 curve that Wood left over the plate. Third baseman Jung Ho Kang followed with an RBI single for the Pirates (30-25).

Wood, who had won his previous three starts, gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out five. The left-hander had thrown 88 pitches when ejected.

The first ball to Cole in the fifth appeared to be a purpose pitch after the Pirates starter had hit two Braves batters. When reliever Brandon Cunniff threw behind McCutchen in the seven inning, both dugouts were warned.

The Braves (27-29) loaded the bases against Cole in the third and sixth innings, but were frustrated both times.

Cole struck out right fielder Nick Markakis and got third baseman Juan Uribe, who had two hits, to ground out in the third. Then he fanned pinch hitter Joey Terdoslavich to get out of the jam in the sixth.

Pirates closer Mark Melancon pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 18th save in 19 opportunities, striking out two.

Center fielder Cameron Maybin had three hits for the Braves and finished the series 8-for-14. Harrison had three hits, including a double, for the Pirates.

The Pirates went 7-3 on their road trip and have won 13 of their past 16 games.

NOTES: Braves OF/3B Kelly Johnson, sidelined for three weeks with a right oblique strain, will get a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. ... 2B Jace Peterson returned to the Braves lineup after missing two games because of a bruised left thumb. ... Pirates RF Gregory Polanco was out of the lineup despite hitting .400 during a 10-game hitting streak as manager Clint Hurdle went with all right-handed hitters against Braves LHP Alex Wood. ... Looking for bullpen help, the Braves signed RHP David Aardsma and LHP Dana Eveland, both major league veterans, to contracts with Triple-A Gwinnett. ... The Pirates return to Pittsburgh after a 10-game road trip for an eight-game homestand beginning Monday against Milwaukee. ... The Braves start a four-game home series against San Diego on Monday. ... The Pirates and Braves play three games in Pittsburgh June 26-28.