Pirates' Frazier shines in Georgia homecoming

ATLANTA -- Rookie Adam Frazier came through for the Pittsburgh Pirates in his first game back in his home state.

Frazier, a native of Athens, Ga., had a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning, and the Pirates defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-3 Tuesday night.

Frazier also hit a double, and he was robbed of a third hit by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. He raised his average to .367 with the 2-for-4 game as the Pirates bounced back from a three-game weekend sweep at Milwaukee.

Matt Kemp, playing his first game for the Braves after a trade from the San Diego Padres, came to the plate as the tying run in the ninth inning against new Pirates closer Tony Watson, but he struck out against the left-hander.

It was the second strikeout of the game for Kemp, who was 0-for-4 with a walk and left five runners on base -- four in scoring position.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole, who pitched his first complete game in his previous start, picked up the victory despite lasting just five innings.

Cole (7-6) allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned). The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Nick Markakis hit his sixth homer of the season for the Braves in the eighth inning off reliever Neftali Feliz, but Watson locked down the victory in the ninth despite a leadoff walk.

It was the first save of the season and sixth of his career for the Watson, who took over as the Pirates' closer when Mark Melancon was traded to the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (4-5) didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, but he was gone in the sixth as the Pirates scored four times to go ahead for good.

Foltynewicz was pulled after giving up an RBI single to Matt Joyce and a run-scoring double by Jung Ho Kang, both with one out. Frazier followed with his single against reliever Jose Ramirez.

Foltynewicz, who allowed four hits and walked three, was charged with five runs in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four.

Kemp came up with a runner at second base and two outs in the first and third innings. He flied out his first time up and bounced out his second before walking on four pitches from Cole in the fifth.

Markakis delivered an RBI single to score Jace Peterson and the Braves led 2-1.

The Braves had left four runners in scoring position in the first three innings before cashing in an unearned run in the fourth.

Ender Inciarte, who had doubled earlier to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, singled with two outs and moved up on a passed ball.

A.J. Pierzynski then hit a high chopper that went off the glove of charging second baseman Frazier and caromed into left field for a fluke double.

Foltynewicz had faced just one batter above the minimum when he hit Francisco Cervelli on the batting helmet with an 82 mph changeup one out into the fifth.

Frazier followed with a double for the Pirates' first hit and Eric Fryer, pinch running for Cervelli, scored on a grounder by Jordy Mercer.

NOTES: The Braves placed RHP Julio Teheran (right lat strain)on the 15-day disabled list to make room on the roster for OF Matt Kemp. Teheran, the Braves' representative in the All-Star Game, fell to 3-9 with a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday despite a 2.81 ERA that is 10th best in the National League. ... 2B Josh Harrison wasn't available for the Pirates after bruising his right leg in a collision at first base at Milwaukee on Sunday. ... CF Andrew McCutcheon was out of the Pirates' lineup for a rest. ... LHP Jeff Locke (8-6, 5.43 ERA) will return to the Pirates' rotation to face the Braves on Wednesday night. ... RHP Ivan Nova, acquired Monday from the New York Yankees, will make his Pirates debut on Saturday with a home start against Cincinnati.