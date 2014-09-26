EditorsNote: adds Giants result

Pirates rout Braves, pull within one game of Cards

ATLANTA -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will go into the final weekend of the regular season trailing the first-place St. Louis Cardinals by one game in the National League Central.

Right-hander Edison Volquez allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings, and third baseman Josh Harrison went 3-for-5 to take over the lead in the National League batting race as the Pirates routed the Atlanta Braves 10-1 Thursday night at Turner Field.

The Pirates (87-72) finish with three games at Cincinnati starting Friday night, while the Cardinals (88-71) have a weekend series at Arizona. St. Louis was idle on Thursday. Pittsburgh also leads the San Francisco Giants -- who clinched a playoff spot by beating the San Diego Padres on Thursday night -- by one game for the right to host the NL wild-card game next Wednesday.

“It’s not about hitting another gear. It’s about continuing to play good baseball,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, whose team is assured of at least a wild-card playoff spot.

Volquez (13-7) struck out 10 and walked one while lowering his ERA to 3.04. The 31-year-old native of the Dominican Republic even had a hit, breaking an 0-for-45 streak.

“He was past overdue,” Hurdle said.

Volquez, who signed for $5 million as a free agent after posting a 5.71 ERA last season with the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, is 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA in his past 10 starts.

“The adjustments I’ve made have finally shown up,” said Volquez, who has a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings. “I‘m very happy with the way I’ve pitched. It feels good.”

Hurdle said, “It was a really good season for him. He just kept getting better.”

Harrison, who has a 13-game hitting streak, raised his average to .319, ahead of the .317 mark by Colorado Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau.

“He’s not going to let an opportunity pass by without a fight,” Hurdle said.

Right fielder Travis Snider went 3-for-3 with a home run, second baseman Neil Walker smacked his 22nd homer, and the Pirates had seven of their 16 hits go for extra bases. Center fielder Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs and scored twice.

“He’s put a foot down there in right field,” Hurdle said of Snider. “He’s swung the bat well.”

At the right time, too.

“We all know what is at stake,” Snider said.

The defeat assured the Braves (77-82) of a losing season after they won 96 games last year and 94 in 2012. They are a dismal 5-17 in September, and they barely avoided their seventh shutout of the month with a run in the ninth inning.

The Pirates got three hits out of their first basemen. Gaby Sanchez had an RBI single as a pinch hitter against left-handed reliever Luis Avilan in the sixth inning after Ike Davis had two doubles in as many trips to the plate.

Pittsburgh added three more runs against Avilan in the seventh, left fielder Starling Marte capping the inning with a two-run double. Then the Pirates scored four times in the eighth off reliever Gus Schlosser, with Walker hitting a two-run blast.

David Hale, making his first start for the Braves since June 28 as a replacement for Mike Minor, made it through 4 2/3 innings on 92 pitches. He allowed five hits and two runs. The rookie right-hander struck out four and walked four, two intentionally.

Hale made five previous starts this season and 39 bullpen appearances, posting a 3.27 ERA. He worked three innings in relief of Minor (shoulder inflammation) last Saturday.

Snider gave the Pirates a quick lead in the first, connecting with a 1-2 curveball and sending a drive into seats behind the fence in right-center field for his 13th homer of the season.

Volquez struck out the side in the first inning on 12 pitches, then fanned left fielder Justin Upton on three more to start the second. It didn’t get better for the Braves.

“The game describes how our season went,” shortstop Andrelton Simmons said. “Not very good.”

NOTES: RHP Vance Worley (8-4) is scheduled to start for the Pirates against Reds RHP Mike Leake (11-13) on Friday night in Cincinnati, with LHP Francisco Liriano (7-10) and RHP Gerrit Cole (11-5) tentatively slated to follow for Pittsburgh. ... 3B Chris Johnson was out of the Braves’ lineup after sustaining a lower back strain the previous night. ... Braves C Evan Gattis, weakened by a bout with strep throat and kidney stones, caught his first game since Sept. 7. ... The Braves finish the season with three games in Philadelphia. Atlanta RHP Ervin Santana (14-10) faces RHP Jerome Williams (6-7) Friday.