Preview: Pirates at Brewers

Coming off a perfect road trip, the Milwaukee Brewers are feeling confident heading into their three-game home series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee won three straight at Boston before taking three in a row in Philadelphia heading into Friday’s series opener with Pittsburgh. “It sure was (impressive),” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke told reporters of the road trip. “Great pitching, some big hits, bullpen’s doing a great job. Everything’s working. Guys are getting some big hits right now.”

Ryan Braun was one of the stars of the Brewers’ series in Philadelphia, racking up 10 RBIs during the three-game set. Pedro Alvarez, meanwhile, has hit three home runs for the Pirates over the last two games and is tied for the major league lead with five. The Pirates took two of three against the Cubs this week despite the continued struggles of reigning MVP Andrew McCutchen (.212, zero home runs).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (0-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Wily Peralta (0-0, 3.60)

Liriano has logged six innings in each of his first two starts, allowing four runs Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals following a scoreless performance against the Cubs in the season opener. He has solid career numbers against the Brewers with a 6-3 record and a 4.23 ERA over 11 appearances (10 starts). He went 2-1 against Milwaukee last year despite a 5.52 ERA and struggled to contain Jean Segura and Carlos Gomez, each of whom went 3-for-6 against him.

Peralta was the victim of some poor defense in his season debut, as the 24-year-old allowed five runs - two earned - in five innings against Boston. Last season, Peralta made 32 starts but only one against the Pirates, allowing three runs in six innings. McCutchen hit a home run off Peralta in that game - one of 19 homers Peralta allowed in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates play their first 26 games against National League Central opponents.

2. Milwaukee is batting .320 during its six-game winning streak.

3. Gomez has multiple hits in five of his last six games and went 8-for-16 with three doubles, a triple and a home run against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Brewers 9, Pirates 3