Preview: Pirates at Brewers

Yovani Gallardo is off to a great start in his quest to record double-digit victories for the sixth consecutive season. The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander takes the mound Saturday as baseball’s hottest team hosts Pittsburgh in the middle contest of a three-game set, seeking to improve to 3-0 after two superb outings to begin 2014. The Brewers come in riding a seven-game winning streak after taking Friday’s series opener 4-2, and at 8-2 are off to their best start in 27 years.

The Pirates are hoping All-Star center fielder Andrew McCutchen is OK after leaving in the eighth inning Friday with discomfort in his left ankle. Pittsburgh had scored 17 runs in its previous three games, and had plated five or more runs four times in six contests before being limited to four hits Friday. The Brewers have scored in bunches lately, too, averaging 6.5 runs during their winning streak.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Root Sports (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (0-0, 1.17 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (2-0, 0.00)

Volquez made his first appearance of the season out of the bullpen, pitching two scoreless innings against the Cubs on April 3 in the sixth relief appearance of his nine-year career. The right-hander held the Cardinals to one run on three hits Sunday in his first start, going 5 2/3 innings and striking out six with one walk. The 30-year-old won nine games with San Diego but posted a 6.01 ERA in 27 starts last season.

Gallardo started his season by firing six shutout innings in a victory over Atlanta on Opening Day, and followed up with 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball with no walks in Sunday’s victory at Boston. The 28-year-old has averaged 14.4 victories in the past five seasons but posted a career-high 4.18 ERA last season while going 12-10. The right-hander made five starts against the Pirates in 2013, going 2-2 with a 2.61 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee leads the majors with a 0.91 bullpen ERA, holding opponents to a .149 batting average.

2. McCutchen is hitless in his past 10 at-bats and is hitting .194 after going 0-for-3 on Friday.

3. Pittsburgh reinstated P Jeff Locke from the disabled list Friday and sent the left-hander to Triple-A Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Pirates 2