Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers aim to keep alive a pair of winning streaks when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the middle contest of their three-game series. By posting a 5-2 victory in the opener on Tuesday, Milwaukee has won three straight games overall and improved to 4-0 at home against Pittsburgh this season. The Brewers are 52-12 versus the Pirates since 2007.

Milwaukee continues to flourish despite a handful of physical issues. After third baseman Aramis Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, outfielder Ryan Braun was activated to take his place before leaving the game in the seventh inning, although manager Ron Roenicke later said the departure was planned. Star center fielder Carlos Gomez’s exit was not a scheduled one, as he left in the fifth with back issues.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (0-3, 4.64 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-2, 2.17)

Liriano will be making his ninth attempt at a win, although the Pirates have been victorious in each of his last four starts. He has given up seven earned runs, 11 hits and seven walks in 8 2/3 innings this month. The veteran was reached for four runs over six frames in a loss at Milwaukee on April 11 and owns a 7.22 ERA in seven career games (six starts) at Miller Park.

Peralta’s consistency has been one of the keys to Milwaukee’s early-season success, as the 25-year-old has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven starts. He served up a season-high 11 hits in six innings against Arizona on May 7 but still limited the Diamondbacks to two runs, which left him with a 2.48 ERA in five home outings this year. Peralta was the better pitcher opposite Liriano in their encounter last month, yielding one earned run in seven frames to lead the Brewers to a 4-2 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee is 17-1 when outhitting its opponent.

2. Pirates 1B Gaby Sanchez is 11-for-30 with seven RBIs in his last 10 road games.

3. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez needs one save to tie Jose Mesa (321) for 15th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Pirates 3