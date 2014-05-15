Preview: Pirates at Brewers

Wandy Rodriguez makes his return from the disabled list for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the rubber game of their three-game series against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Rodriguez has been sidelined since April 21 with right knee inflammation and remains in search of his first win since last May. He has a chance to help the Pirates record a rare series win at Miller Park, where they are 13-52 since 2007 even after a 4-1 win on Tuesday.

Chris Stewart’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and Starling Marte followed with a two-run double to create the three-run margin. Prior to the result, Milwakee had won three straight overall and were 4-0 versus Pittsburgh at home in 2014. Meanwhile, the Pirates have won five of their last seven following a 6-17 stretch.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Wandy Rodriguez (0-2, 7.65 ERA) vs. RH Yovani Gallardo (2-2, 2.92)

Rodriguez was reached for 10 earned runs in 8 2/3 innings over two rehab starts with Double-A Altoona. Prior to the injury, the veteran had allowed seven home runs in just 20 frames for the Pirates, who were 1-3 in his four outings last month. The last of those appearances was against Milwaukee on April 19, when Rodriguez surrendered four runs and six hits in four innings.

After going 2-0 with a 1.91 ERA entering the month, Gallardo is 0-2 with a 6.17 ERA in two starts in May. He allowed two runs over six innings in consecutive starts against Pittsburgh last month and is 11-4 lifetime versus the Pirates with a 2.63 ERA. The 28-year-old has a 2.55 mark in four home starts this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez is 10-10 with a 4.18 ERA in his career against Milwaukee.

2. Pirates 3B Pedro Alvarez is 2-for-24 with 10 strikeouts versus Gallardo.

3. Brewers starting pitchers have made 30 quality starts in 40 games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Pirates 4