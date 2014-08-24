Preview: Pirates at Brewers

Pedro Alvarez rediscovered his power stroke in the second game of the series and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates hope it continues as they go for a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday’s finale of the three-game set. Alvarez hit two homers and drove in four runs in Saturday’s 10-2 victory as he went deep for the first time since July 11. The Pirates have won the first two games by an 18-5 margin and have pulled within four games of first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central.

Pittsburgh also is within 1 1/2 games of San Francisco for the second wild card, while the Brewers’ NL Central lead over St. Louis has decreased to one-half game. Milwaukee had won 53-of-66 home games against the Pirates dating back to the start of the 2007 campaign before losing the first two of this series. Overall, the Brewers have dropped their last three contests by a combined 27-10 score after winning their previous five games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Vance Worley (5-3, 2.92 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (3-1, 1.29)

Worley has lost back-to-back starts after winning his previous three decisions. He allowed six runs (five earned) and nine hits over six innings in a loss to Atlanta in his last turn. Worley is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee.

Fiers has won three consecutive starts, allowing two runs and eight hits over 21 innings in that stretch. Two starts ago, he recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts in six dominant frames against the Chicago Cubs. Fiers is 1-3 with a 6.64 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) versus Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 2B Neil Walker is 5-for-9 with two doubles, one triple and four RBIs in the first two games of the series.

2. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett went 2-for-5 with a homer on Saturday and is 15-for-43 in August.

3. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte is 14-for-32 with 10 runs scored and three homers over his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Pirates 3