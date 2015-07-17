Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Pittsburgh Pirates own the second-most wins in the majors but have the misfortune of the lone team ahead of them being in their own division. The Milwaukee Brewers, who host the Pirates to open the second half on Friday, sit in last place in that National League Central and are gearing up for the trade deadline at the end of the month.

The Brewers are expected to be one of only a handful of teams firmly in the seller category at the deadline and limped into the break with losses in four of the last six contests – a stretch that followed an eight-game winning streak. Pittsburgh took more momentum into the break with wins in 11 of its last 13 contests, including back-to-back wins over the MLB-best St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings on Saturday and Sunday. The Pirates have taken six of the first nine meetings with Milwaukee this season after dropping 12 of 19 in the series in 2014. The Brewers turn to Mike Fiers to kick off the second half while Pittsburgh counters with Charlie Morton.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (6-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (4-7, 3.96)

Morton is 1-2 in his last four starts but was increasingly productive in those outings after being shelled for nine runs in two-thirds of an inning at Washington on June 21. The 31-year-old whittled that line down to two runs and five hits over six frames against San Diego on July 8 without factoring in the decision. Morton held Milwaukee scoreless on three hits over 7 1/3 innings to pick up a win on June 10 and is 3-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 12 career starts against the division rivals.

Fiers managed one win in five outings prior to the break but posted three quality starts in that span. The Florida native had some trouble with his command on July 8 against Atlanta, when he issued four walks and surrendered a pair of home runs over six innings in a no decision. Fiers was rocked for five runs in as many frames versus Pittsburgh on April 10 and is 2-4 with a 6.12 ERA in eight career games against the Pirates.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers own the worst home record in the majors at 16-28.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen homered in Tuesday’s All-Star Game while Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun tripled for the NL team.

3. Pittsburgh closer Mark Melancon and Brewers closer Francisco Rodriguez combined to allow three runs in two innings in the All-Star Game.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Brewers 3