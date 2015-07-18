Preview: Pirates at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are expected to be big sellers at the trade deadline, but apparently no one has told the players the season is over. The Brewers will try to grab their 12th win in 16 games when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a three-game series on Saturday.

Milwaukee grabbed a 4-1 win in the series opener on Friday as Mike Fiers and a pair of relievers held the Pirates to three hits. Pittsburgh came into the All-Star break hot with wins in 13 of their previous 16 games but fell to 21-20 on the road with Friday’s loss. The Pirates will play 11 of their next 15 games away from Pittsburgh – with the lone home series against National League East-leading Washington – as they attempt to track down the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central standings. The Pirates will turn to Francisco Liriano in an effort to even the series while the Brewers counter with Jimmy Nelson.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (5-6, 2.98 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (6-9, 4.21)

Liriano finished up his first half with his fourth straight quality start on Sunday, when he held the Cardinals to two runs in 6 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision. The Dominican Republic native struggles with his control occasionally and issued at least three walks in three of his last four turns. Liriano faced Milwaukee on June 9 and suffered a loss despite yielding three runs in eight innings.

Nelson missed out on a chance to earn a fourth straight win at Los Angeles on July 10, when he was charged with three unearned runs in seven innings. The 26-year-old had failed to get through six innings in four of his previous five turns. Nelson picked up a win at Pittsburgh with six scoreless innings on June 8 and is 2-1 with a 1.00 ERA in three career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez earned his 20th save in as many chances on Friday.

2. Pittsburgh 3B Jung Ho Kang is 6-for-15 with a home run and five runs scored in his last four games.

3. Milwaukee OF Gerardo Para is 5-for-10 with four extra-base hits – one homer – in his last two starts.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Brewers 2